A day after his Florida Atlantic Owls were bounced out of March Madness, Dusty May is reportedly moving on.

The 47-year-old has reportedly agreed to become the next head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan fired Fab Five member Juwan Howard earlier this year.

This season marked a low point for the Wolverines. The team finished with just eight wins and a program record 24 losses. The Wolverines ended the season on a nine-game losing streak.

May led the Owls to a surprise Final Four appearance in 2022-23 - they went 25-9 this season and 14-4 in their conference.

FAU was bounced as an eight-seed to No. 9 Northwestern. The Wildcats led by nine with eight minutes left, but FAU responded with a 13-2 run of its own to take the lead. FAU's Vlad Goldin went to the line for a one-and-one with 26 seconds left and a two-point lead, but he missed after making his previous six, giving the Cats a chance for the last shot. Brooks Barnhizer tied it with a layup with nine seconds left, and FAU's potential buzzer beater was blocked, sending the game to overtime.

The overtime period was all Wildcats, as they knocked down all five of their shot attempts while FAU missed its first four, and it was too late for another Owls comeback.

May went 126-69 in his six years at Florida Atlantic, finishing with winning records in each of those seasons — and seeing the victories really pile up in the last two years.

FAU was May’s first stop as a head coach. He was previously an assistant at Florida, Louisiana Tech, UAB, Murray State and Eastern Michigan, started his coaching career as an administrative assistant and video coordinator at USC — and before all that, graduated from Indiana, where he was a manager under Bob Knight.

