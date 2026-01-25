Expand / Collapse search
Denver Broncos

Patriots head back to Super Bowl after narrow AFC title win over Broncos

Denver and New England were the two best teams in the AFC

Ryan Gaydos
Published | Updated
The New England Patriots had one task going into the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos – close the book on any Cinderella story that their opponent could create.

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham did his best with a great touchdown drive on the team’s second series of the game. But the Patriots’ defense locked in and received some help with the snow at Empower Field at Mile High and picked up the victory.

Drake Maye scores touchdown

Drake Maye of the New England Patriots rushes for a touchdown during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Jarrett Stidham looks to pass

Jarrett Stidham of the Denver Broncos looks to pass while under pressure during the first quarter in the AFC Championship Playoff game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was burned by a Stidham pass to Marvin Mims earlier in the game, intercepted Stidham’s final pass of the game. Then, Drake Maye’s hard-nosed run on third down clinched the game for the Patriots.

New England won, 10-7.

Maye was 10-of-21 with 86 passing yards. He was sacked five times. He was called upon to tie the game in the first half after a Stidham turnover. He had a 6-yard touchdown run that put New England on the board.

He did just enough to guide the Patriots to a victory. As the snow came down, the Broncos couldn’t get the offense going and special teams sputtered just enough to cost them some points.

Courtland Sutton scores touchdown

Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos catches a touchdown during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots at Empower Field At Mile High on Jan. 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Drake Maye looks on as the snow falls

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye looks towards his bench during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver.  (Ashley Landis/AP Photo)

The defense was able to get to Stidham three times. He was 17-of-31 with 133 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton in the first quarter. That was all the offense Denver could muster.

The Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2019 season. It will be the team’s first Super Bowl appearance in the post-Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era. The duo led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during the pinnacle of their careers.

The "Patriot Way" lives on even in the wake of the Belichick-Brady era.

Kris Abrams-Draine makes a play

Denver Broncos cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine celebrates a tackle against the New England Patriots during the second the half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver.  (John Locher/AP Photo)

Marcus Jones breaks up a pass

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos Lil' Jordan Humphrey, right, during the second half of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026, in Denver.  (Ashley Landis/AP Photo)

Now, the Patriots will wait to see who will be on the other side of the field in Super Bowl LX. It will either be the Seattle Seahawks or Los Angeles Rams.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

