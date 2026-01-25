Patriots head back to Super Bowl after narrow AFC title win over Broncos

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots had one task going into the AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos – close the book on any Cinderella story that their opponent could create.

Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham did his best with a great touchdown drive on the team’s second series of the game. But the Patriots’ defense locked in and received some help with the snow at Empower Field at Mile High and picked up the victory.

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who was burned by a Stidham pass to Marvin Mims earlier in the game, intercepted Stidham’s final pass of the game. Then, Drake Maye’s hard-nosed run on third down clinched the game for the Patriots.

New England won, 10-7.

Maye was 10-of-21 with 86 passing yards. He was sacked five times. He was called upon to tie the game in the first half after a Stidham turnover. He had a 6-yard touchdown run that put New England on the board.

He did just enough to guide the Patriots to a victory. As the snow came down, the Broncos couldn’t get the offense going and special teams sputtered just enough to cost them some points.

The defense was able to get to Stidham three times. He was 17-of-31 with 133 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Courtland Sutton in the first quarter. That was all the offense Denver could muster.

The Patriots are back in the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2019 season. It will be the team’s first Super Bowl appearance in the post-Bill Belichick and Tom Brady era. The duo led the Patriots to six Super Bowl titles during the pinnacle of their careers.

The "Patriot Way" lives on even in the wake of the Belichick-Brady era.

Now, the Patriots will wait to see who will be on the other side of the field in Super Bowl LX. It will either be the Seattle Seahawks or Los Angeles Rams.