Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

Donald Trump makes UFC 299 appearance after Georgia rally: 'Easier business than politics'

Trump attended four UFC events last year

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For the first time in 2024, Donald Trump is taking in UFC action.

The former president, who is set to be the Republican candidate this fall, arrived at the Kayesa Center in Miami for UFC 299, which is headlined by Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera.

Trump announced he'd be in attendance during his rally earlier Saturday in Rome, Ga.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former President Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is seen during the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden on November 11, 2023 in New York City. (Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"It's the closest thing I can see really reflective of the election process that we have in this country, the UFC fights. That may be a little tamer than the election business…" Trump said at his rally.

"Dana White has done a great job. I hope he doesn't run for office against me. He's done a fantastic job. It's an easier business than politics."

Trump and White walked out together, with Kid Rock's "American Badass" playing on the PA system.

Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump attends UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The former president was spotted shaking hands with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Trump took in four UFC events last year, including UFC 287 (also in Miami) and UFC 296 (in Las Vegas) to watch Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, respectively, who have both shown their support for Trump. Both fighters lost their respective bouts. 

He also went to UFC 290 in Las Vegas and UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

O'Malley, who is 5-0-1 in his last six fights and 17-1 overall, is the favorite to defeat Vera. O'Malley's lone loss was to Vera at UFC 252 on Aug. 15, 2020.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC president Dana White

Former U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC president Dana White are seen in attendance during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 08, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

O'Malley won the Bantamweight Championship at UFC 292 last August against Aljamin Sterling - the title is on the line in Miami on Saturday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.