Donald Trump makes UFC 299 appearance after Georgia rally: 'Easier business than politics'

For the first time in 2024, Donald Trump is taking in UFC action.

The former president, who is set to be the Republican candidate this fall, arrived at the Kayesa Center in Miami for UFC 299, which is headlined by Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera.

Trump announced he'd be in attendance during his rally earlier Saturday in Rome, Ga.

"It's the closest thing I can see really reflective of the election process that we have in this country, the UFC fights. That may be a little tamer than the election business…" Trump said at his rally.

"Dana White has done a great job. I hope he doesn't run for office against me. He's done a fantastic job. It's an easier business than politics."

Trump and White walked out together, with Kid Rock's "American Badass" playing on the PA system.

The former president was spotted shaking hands with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Trump took in four UFC events last year, including UFC 287 (also in Miami) and UFC 296 (in Las Vegas) to watch Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, respectively, who have both shown their support for Trump. Both fighters lost their respective bouts.

He also went to UFC 290 in Las Vegas and UFC 295 at Madison Square Garden.

O'Malley, who is 5-0-1 in his last six fights and 17-1 overall, is the favorite to defeat Vera. O'Malley's lone loss was to Vera at UFC 252 on Aug. 15, 2020.

O'Malley won the Bantamweight Championship at UFC 292 last August against Aljamin Sterling - the title is on the line in Miami on Saturday night.

