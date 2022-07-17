Donald Sterling, disgraced former NBA team owner, makes rare public appearance in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Donald Sterling, now 88 years old, has long been a controversial figure in the sports world. As a result, he has maintained a very low profile in recent years.

Sterling previously was the owner of the Clippers franchise from 1981-2014, purchasing the team when they were headquartered in San Diego.

His early ownership years were marred by financial disagreements, with the NBA repeatedly fining him and attempting to block his desire to move the Clippers to Los Angeles.

After just a few years playing in the San Diego Sports Arena, Sterling managed to move the team, although any sustained success remained elusive due in part to low payrolls.

But the most important and disturbing controversy occurred in 2014, when reports emerged that Sterling had been recorded making inexcusable racist remarks to V. Stiviano.

In response, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver banned Sterling for life from "attending NBA games or practices," being "present at any Clippers office or facility," or participating "in any business or personnel decisions involving the team."

Silver fined Sterling $2.5 million and also forced the sale of the Clippers, who eventually wound up in the hands of current owner Steve Ballmer.

He all but disappeared from public life after these events, but resurfaced recently at a Malibu restaurant.

Sterling dined with his estranged wife Shelly and was photographed being escorted to his car by a young, unidentified woman:

It’s understandable that he has maintained a low public profile; his personal issues have not endeared him to Los Angeles locals.

Despite that, Sterling remains one of the most powerful figures in LA real estate. As of 2014, he owned 162 properties all over the region.