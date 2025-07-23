Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa gets candid about Tyreek Hill's 'I'm out' comment from last season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa says he’s working to get his relationship with star receiver Tyreek Hill back on track after Hill notoriously said "I’m out" after the 2024 season didn’t result in a playoff appearance.

The veteran signal caller spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the Dolphins training camp, where he spoke about Hill’s comment. He was candid with his answer.

"When you say something like that, you don’t just come back with, ‘My bad,’" Tagovailoa said, via the NFL Network. "You gotta work that relationship up. He is working on himself."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hill’s comments came after the Dolphins lost to the New York Jets in Week 18, 32-20, which left them without a playoff berth as a wild card team.

It was Hill’s first time not making the playoffs, and his quick response to that feeling left many wondering if he played his last game in the teal and orange.

RANDY MOSS SAYS TYREEK HILL IS 'NOWHERE ALL-TIME' IN NFL WIDE RECEIVER RANKINGS DISCUSSION

"I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family," he said then. "If that’s here or wherever the case may be, man. I’m [going to] open the door for myself. I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what’s best for my career because I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, stepped in to say that the star receiver’s comments were "very genuine," though he remained committed to playing for the Dolphins.

"He wants to win. It’s not good enough for him not to make the playoffs," Rosenhaus said. "He is very passionate. I think at the end of the day, he is committed to this Dolphins football team."

Hill also walked back his comments in January, saying it was "frustration" that led to them.

Hill, who still has two years remaining on his three-year, $90 million contract the Dolphins gave him, was never traded by Miami this offseason. As a result, he enters Dolphins training camp with more than just preparing for the new year.

The eight-time Pro Bowler had his worst statistical season since 2019, as he totaled 959 yards on 81 receptions with six touchdowns, which are all the lowest numbers he’s put up since that year.

It definitely wasn’t how Hill was hoping to follow up his 2023 campaign, where he led the league in receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13) over 16 games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dolphins head into the 2025 season hoping that health can stay on their side, especially with Tagovailoa needing to miss time again last year due to another concussion.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.