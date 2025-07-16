Randy Moss says Tyreek Hill is 'nowhere all-time' in NFL wide receiver rankings discussion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyreek Hill may be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL right now, but Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss doesn’t want to hear his name being mentioned among the all-time greats.

Moss took a shot at the Miami Dolphins speedster while talking with the South Florida Sun Sentinel last week, when he said Hill doesn’t deserve to be in the conversation as one of the greatest receivers to play the game.

"He’s nowhere all-time," Moss told the outlet. "Where is he at in today’s game? Tyreek Hill is probably top five. I put him top five."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While Moss hit Hill with the jab, he has no doubt in his mind where he stands in terms of the greatest to ever play the position.

Moss is second all-time in receiving touchdowns (156), fourth in receiving yards (15,292), and 17th in receptions (982). Some make the argument that Moss was the greatest receiver to ever play the game.

ESPN PROVIDES ENCOURAGING HEALTH UPDATE FOR RANDY MOSS FOLLOWING FORMER NFL STAR'S CANCER DIAGNOSIS: REPORT

"Is that a real question?" he said when asked by the outlet where he thinks he ranks among the best ever. "Are you being political or are you being real?

"Because if we’re talking political, we’ll say Jerry Rice. If we’re talking real football, where I knock you’re a-- out, it’s me."

Meanwhile, Hill has been one of the best receivers in the NFL for a few years now, beginning with his tenure on the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a Pro Bowler his rookie year in 2016, and that streak continued up until last season, when he didn’t make it.

Hill had four straight seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards before a down year in his standards in 2024. He totaled 959 yards with six touchdowns on 81 receptions during a roller coaster 2024 campaign for the Dolphins.

However, Hill led the league in receiving yards (1,799) the year prior, as well as receiving touchdowns (13).

Hill’s ability to use his speed and quick route-running to create separation has allowed his quarterbacks, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Dolphins leader Tua Tagovailoa, to create big plays with him on the gridiron.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, Hill has some stats to get to be considered one of the greatest receivers ever from that perspective. He is currently 42nd in receiving yards (11,098), 30th in receiving touchdowns (82), and 42nd in receptions.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.