Miami Dolphins

Randy Moss says Tyreek Hill is 'nowhere all-time' in NFL wide receiver rankings discussion

Pro Football Hall of Famer confidently claims he's the greatest receiver when talking 'real football'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Tyreek Hill may be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL right now, but Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss doesn’t want to hear his name being mentioned among the all-time greats. 

Moss took a shot at the Miami Dolphins speedster while talking with the South Florida Sun Sentinel last week, when he said Hill doesn’t deserve to be in the conversation as one of the greatest receivers to play the game. 

"He’s nowhere all-time," Moss told the outlet. "Where is he at in today’s game? Tyreek Hill is probably top five. I put him top five."

Randy Moss looks on

Randy Moss broadcasts from the ESPN Monday Night Football Countdown set before a game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

While Moss hit Hill with the jab, he has no doubt in his mind where he stands in terms of the greatest to ever play the position. 

Moss is second all-time in receiving touchdowns (156), fourth in receiving yards (15,292), and 17th in receptions (982). Some make the argument that Moss was the greatest receiver to ever play the game. 

"Is that a real question?" he said when asked by the outlet where he thinks he ranks among the best ever. "Are you being political or are you being real?

"Because if we’re talking political, we’ll say Jerry Rice. If we’re talking real football, where I knock you’re a-- out, it’s me."

Meanwhile, Hill has been one of the best receivers in the NFL for a few years now, beginning with his tenure on the Kansas City Chiefs. He was a Pro Bowler his rookie year in 2016, and that streak continued up until last season, when he didn’t make it. 

Tyreek Hill reacts

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, #10, reacts after running back De'Von Achane, #28, scored a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Hill had four straight seasons with at least 1,200 receiving yards before a down year in his standards in 2024. He totaled 959 yards with six touchdowns on 81 receptions during a roller coaster 2024 campaign for the Dolphins. 

However, Hill led the league in receiving yards (1,799) the year prior, as well as receiving touchdowns (13). 

Hill’s ability to use his speed and quick route-running to create separation has allowed his quarterbacks, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Dolphins leader Tua Tagovailoa, to create big plays with him on the gridiron. 

Randy Moss and Tyreek Hill

Randy Moss, left, took a shot at Tyreek Hill, saying he isn't among the greatest receivers of all-time. (IMAGN)

However, Hill has some stats to get to be considered one of the greatest receivers ever from that perspective. He is currently 42nd in receiving yards (11,098), 30th in receiving touchdowns (82), and 42nd in receptions. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.