Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa explains how he tunes out noise and criticism

The Dolphins quarterback says his kids help him tune out the noise

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Dolphins beat Jets 27-21, Tyreek Hill out for season, Jets 0-4 start concerning? | The Herd Video

Dolphins beat Jets 27-21, Tyreek Hill out for season, Jets 0-4 start concerning? | The Herd

The Miami Dolphins beat the New Yrk Jets 27-21 despite losing Tyreek Hill to a season-ending injury. Colin Cowherd asks if the Dolphins’ offense is back on track and if they can salvage their season. Plus, he discusses what's been wrong with the N...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tunes out the noise by turning to his family. 

Head coach Mike McDaniel praised Tagovailoa’s ability to tune out the noise, whether it's positive or negative, during a press conference on Wednesday.  

"I would say it hasn't been as difficult this year just because, as I've said in prior interviews, I'm not on social media; I don't have any of that," Tagovailoa said to reporters Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tua Tagovailoa throws pass

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. The game took place in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 5, 2025. (Cory Knowlton/Imagn Images)

"And then outside of that, I go home and see my kids. Whether I throw five picks or five touchdowns, we win the game, we lose the game, I get to come home to my kids, who are happy to see me every time."

The Dolphins have struggled to start the season, as they are 1-4. Their lone win came over the New York Jets in Week 4. 

DANIEL JONES TOUTS VIKINGS' COACHES FOR THEIR PREP WORK IN WORRYING GIANTS ADMISSION

Tua Tagovailoa throws a pass

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo)

Making matters more difficult for Tagovailoa, his top wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, sustained a gruesome injury in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets and is out for the season. Hill suffered a severe dislocated knee and tore multiple ligaments, including the ACL. 

Despite not having Hill for the team’s Week 5 matchup, they still delivered a solid offensive performance in the team’s 27-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tua Tagovailoa leaves field

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) leaves the field at the end of the first half during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills. The game took place in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 12, 2024. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo)

The 27-year-old quarterback has completed nearly 71% of his passes for 1,008 yards, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games this season. 

The Dolphins' next game is against the (3-2) Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and no matter how Tagovailoa plays, his kids will be happy to see him after the game. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue