Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa explains how he tunes out noise and criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa tunes out the noise by turning to his family.

Head coach Mike McDaniel praised Tagovailoa’s ability to tune out the noise, whether it's positive or negative, during a press conference on Wednesday.

"I would say it hasn't been as difficult this year just because, as I've said in prior interviews, I'm not on social media; I don't have any of that," Tagovailoa said to reporters Wednesday.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"And then outside of that, I go home and see my kids. Whether I throw five picks or five touchdowns, we win the game, we lose the game, I get to come home to my kids, who are happy to see me every time."

The Dolphins have struggled to start the season, as they are 1-4. Their lone win came over the New York Jets in Week 4.

DANIEL JONES TOUTS VIKINGS' COACHES FOR THEIR PREP WORK IN WORRYING GIANTS ADMISSION

Making matters more difficult for Tagovailoa, his top wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, sustained a gruesome injury in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets and is out for the season. Hill suffered a severe dislocated knee and tore multiple ligaments, including the ACL.

Despite not having Hill for the team’s Week 5 matchup, they still delivered a solid offensive performance in the team’s 27-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 27-year-old quarterback has completed nearly 71% of his passes for 1,008 yards, with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in five games this season.

The Dolphins' next game is against the (3-2) Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, and no matter how Tagovailoa plays, his kids will be happy to see him after the game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.