Daniel Jones touts Vikings' coaches for their prep work in worrying Giants admission

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones spent parts of six seasons with the New York Giants, yet six weeks with the Minnesota Vikings helped Jones understand some of the "next-level" stuff that quarterbacks need.

Jones, 28, opened up about how his preparation changed from his time with the Giants and with the Vikings.

"I always thought I worked really hard, I tried to work really hard and it was important for me to prepare, watch film, study. And I think I did that," Jones said during a recent appearance on "Fitz & Whit."

"But then going to Minnesota, I saw how Sam (Darnold) prepared, how (head coach Kevin O’Connell) prepared those guys, (quarterbacks coach) Josh McCown, (then-assistant offensive coordinator) Grant Udinski, that crew and how detailed they were day in and day out on every little bit of the plan and how they’re gonna study it, what they’re looking for, walking through it, quizzing each other in the quarterback room. That made a big impression on me and I was like, OK, this is maybe the next-level of some of that stuff."

The Giants released Jones in Week 12 last season, and he signed with the Vikings in Week 13.

After his short stint with the Vikings, Jones signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Colts to compete with Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback job. Jones won the job and has thrived.

Jones called his short time with the Vikings "really valuable."

Jones, who has taken on the nickname "Indiana Jones" since joining the Colts, has helped lead the team to a 4-1 record. In five games, Jones has completed an astounding 71.3% of his passes for 1,290 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also run for 56 yards and three touchdowns.

The former Duke standout did experience some success with the Giants, most notably a playoff win. But he's played some of the best football of his career for the Colts.

Jones had a 28-45-1 record with the Giants and, in those 75 games, completed 64.6% of his passes for 15,872 yards with 76 touchdowns and 49 interceptions.

Jones never appeared in a game with the Vikings.

The Colts' next game is against the Arizona Cardinals (2-3) at home on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

