Miami Dolphins
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa will make critics 'take their words back,' Tyreek Hill says

Tyreek Hill has been Tua Tagovailoa's biggest fan since joining Miami

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill claimed in a new episode of his podcast that Tua Tagovailoa's critics and doubters will be eating their words during the 2022 season.

Hill has praised Tagovailoa since he joined the Dolphins, even making the assertion that Tagovailoa was a more accurate thrower than Patrick Mahomes, Hill's former teammate.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stretches during the first mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex June 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa stretches during the first mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex June 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"It's gonna be a lot of people taking their words back on what they said about [Tua]," Hill said Friday on his "It Needed to be Said" podcast. "I can't really name point, but I'm saying reporters, analysts, Twitter trolls. All those people are gonna take their words back on what they said about [Tua], and I'm just gonna be sitting there, eating my popcorn."

Hill understands what Tagovailoa is up against going into his third season.

Tua Tagovailoa (1) taps the helmet of Tyreek Hill (10) of the Miami Dolphins between drills during at mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex June 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tua Tagovailoa (1) taps the helmet of Tyreek Hill (10) of the Miami Dolphins between drills during at mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex June 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

"You know, in the NFL they only give you like two or three years to be a successful quarterback, especially if you’re a first-round draft pick," Hill said. "And if you don’t succeed after those years, then it’s kick rocks, man. So, basically, they’re going to put Tua into that. So this is basically his last year, man, just to show people what he’s got."

Hill said last month he was surprised by how accurate Tagovailoa was and said he was a more accurate thrower than Mahomes. The remarks came after the team posted a video on social media showing Tagovailoa underthrowing the speedy wide receiver.

"Bro, he has a heck of an arm, bro. He’s accurate. He can throw the deep ball, and he actually goes through his reads, where people are like on Twitter like saying, ‘Oh, he doesn’t go through his reads.’ Man, this dude is that dude," Hill said.

"Obviously, like I’m gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm, but, as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day."

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins in action against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins in action against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 9, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

There will be higher expectations going into year three for Tagovailoa. In 13 games last season, he threw for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Miami has not made the playoffs since the 2016 season.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.