Miami Dolphins
Dolphins to release former Pro Bowl cornerback Byron Jones: reports

Jones signed a five-year deal in 2020, but missed entire 2022 season

Ryan Morik
Ryan Morik
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 7

After three years, Byron Jones' tenure with the Miami Dolphins is finished.

The team has let the cornerback know they will be releasing him, according to multiple reports.

The 2018 Pro Bowler signed a five-year, $82 million deal with the Phins in 2020 after spending his first five NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He played in all but three games in 2020 and 2021 combined, but he missed the entire 2022 season with an Achilles injury,

Byron Jones of the Dolphins in action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Byron Jones of the Dolphins in action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Jones recently tweeted that he "can’t run or jump because of my injuries sustained playing this game," responding to the NFL's Twitter account which boasted his record broad jump at the 2015 NFL Combine.

He also told draft prospects to be careful with the league's medical staffs.

"DO NOT take the pills they give you. DO NOT take the injections they give you," Jones wrote. "If you absolutely must, consult an outside doctor to learn the long-term implications."

Byron Jones of the Miami Dolphins reacts after breaking up a touchdown pass against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Byron Jones of the Miami Dolphins reacts after breaking up a touchdown pass against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 21, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

"It was an honor and privilege to play in the NFL but it came at a regrettable cost I did not foresee," Jones continued. "In my opinion, no amount of professional success or financial gain is worth avoidable chronic pain and disabilities. Godspeed to the draft class of 2023."

Despite the cryptic tweet, reports say Jones does not plan on retiring.

Byron Jones of the Miami Dolphins raises an arm during the New Orleans Saints game at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.

Byron Jones of the Miami Dolphins raises an arm during the New Orleans Saints game at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Dolphins will designate him a post-June 1 cut, saving Miami $13.6 million against its salary cap.

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.