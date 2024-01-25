Dolphins players celebrate departure of defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on social media

Vic Fangio was let go by the Miami Dolphins after just one season, and the players he left behind don't seem upset about it.

Fangio is now headed to the Philadelphia Eagles to be their defensive coordinator, returning to where he was a consultant for the 2022 season.

Injuries were a problem for Fangio’s Dolphins defense this season, especially on the defensive line.

However, members of that defense seem to think the issues went far beyond the medical report.

Safety Jevon Holland posted a video of himself kicking rocks shortly after the news.

Even his father, Robert, chimed in.

"Everybody loves the IPhone but nobody wants the IPhone #1. #Upgrade," he posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Cornerback Cam Smith posted an unlocked emoji on the platform.

That's a far cry from just a month ago when Miami defensive lineman Emmanuel Ogbah called Fangio a "genius" in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"As far as defensive scheme … he know how to put guys in the right position to make plays," Ogbah said. It's definitely different. I've definitely learned a lot from him. … He's definitely evolved my game a lot."

After that interview, the Dolphins lost their final three games of their season.

Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Andrew Van Ginkel missed time due to injuries. Jalen Ramsey, an All-Pro cornerback who was traded by the Los Angeles Rams to the Dolphins before the season, was out to start the year with an injury too.

The Dolphins went 11-6 this season but missed out on the AFC East title when they lost a home game to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. They then lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the wild-card round.

Miami's offense was a marvel. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the league in passing yards, and Tyreek Hill led the league in receiving yards. Miami's bugaboo seemed to be other playoff teams.

In the regular season, against teams that made the postseason, the Dolphins went 1-5.

Fangio will be inheriting a solid group up front for Philadelphia, though some work may need to be done in the secondary after the pass defense faltered at the end of the season.

