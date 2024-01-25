Falcons will hire Raheem Morris as head coach despite interviewing Bill Belichick twice: reports

The Atlanta Falcons made a hard turn with their coaching search.

The Falcons, despite interviewing Bill Belichick twice, will hire Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to fill their head coaching vacancy, according to multiple reports.

Morris has been in Southern California since the 2021 season, winning the Super Bowl in his first season there. He returns to Atlanta after serving multiple roles from 2015 to 2020.

Many thought the Falcons would bring in Belichick, as they seem to fit the mold of what Belichick reportedly wants — an up-and-coming team. They have had quarterback troubles, but it is not out of the question they could trade with the Chicago Bears for either the first pick (likely Caleb Williams) or their current quarterback, Justin Fields.

It is quite a pivot for Atlanta.

ESPN reported Belichick wasn't a shoo-in for the Falcons job earlier Thursday.

"They interviewed him for a second time last Friday in person," Adam Schefter said on ESPN's "Get Up" Thursday. "Since then, the Falcons have paraded through a series of candidates for second interviews and other interviews and scheduled more talks with other candidates.

"That doesn’t sound like a team that’s ready to make a move on Bill Belichick. … If it’s wide open after you’ve met with Bill Belichick twice, that certainly tells you that he’s not the favorite for the job."

Now, it's apparent Atlanta had another guy in mind.

It would be Morris' second head coaching gig in the NFL. He was head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011.

