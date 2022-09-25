Expand / Collapse search
Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins' 'butt punt' participant laughs off folly after team's win over Bills

Luckily, the Dolphins got a victory

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Miami Dolphins’ "butt punt" was among the talking points on Sunday night as the team defeated the Buffalo Bills to remain unbeaten and took sole possession of the AFC East.

One-time Pro Bowler Thomas Morstead was in his own end zone to punt the ball away for the Dolphins with about 1:37 left in the game. He didn’t really have enough space to boot the ball and when he lined up to punt, it was clear that Trent Sherfield was just too close to him.

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) sees the ball go backwards after attempting a punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) sees the ball go backwards after attempting a punt during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Morstead’s punt went off the butt of Sherfield and out of bounds. It was a safety for the Bills and they got the ball back with a little less than 2 minutes to try and make a game-winning play.

The Bills couldn’t get into a position to win the game. Miami defeated Buffalo 21-19.

Sherfield reacted to the ordeal on Twitter.

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off of the backside of wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) resulting in the ball going out of bounds and a safety for the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium.

Sep 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off of the backside of wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) resulting in the ball going out of bounds and a safety for the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. (Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports)

"My cheeks have a big W tatted on them," he wrote.

Morstead, a 2012 Pro Bowler, hadn’t been blocked since the 2011 season when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said he was happy with the team’s resolve even in the face of adversity following the awkward punt situation.

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off the backside of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) for a safety during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl.

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off the backside of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Trent Sherfield (14) for a safety during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"We were trying to get some yards at the end of the game to at least, worst-case scenario, punt the ball from our own back end line," McDaniel said. "We have something that doesn’t totally go our way, but we don’t win that game if we don’t completely flip the field on a punt previous in that half. It’s a great experience for guys. I’m happy that they were able to come out with a win because they definitely did everything in their power to get that done."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.