Dolphins' 'butt punt' participant laughs off folly after team's win over Bills

The Miami Dolphins’ "butt punt" was among the talking points on Sunday night as the team defeated the Buffalo Bills to remain unbeaten and took sole possession of the AFC East.

One-time Pro Bowler Thomas Morstead was in his own end zone to punt the ball away for the Dolphins with about 1:37 left in the game. He didn’t really have enough space to boot the ball and when he lined up to punt, it was clear that Trent Sherfield was just too close to him.

Morstead’s punt went off the butt of Sherfield and out of bounds. It was a safety for the Bills and they got the ball back with a little less than 2 minutes to try and make a game-winning play.

The Bills couldn’t get into a position to win the game. Miami defeated Buffalo 21-19.

Sherfield reacted to the ordeal on Twitter.

"My cheeks have a big W tatted on them," he wrote.

Morstead, a 2012 Pro Bowler, hadn’t been blocked since the 2011 season when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said he was happy with the team’s resolve even in the face of adversity following the awkward punt situation.

"We were trying to get some yards at the end of the game to at least, worst-case scenario, punt the ball from our own back end line," McDaniel said. "We have something that doesn’t totally go our way, but we don’t win that game if we don’t completely flip the field on a punt previous in that half. It’s a great experience for guys. I’m happy that they were able to come out with a win because they definitely did everything in their power to get that done."