Miami Dolphins
Published

Mark Sanchez leads 'butt punt' jokes as Dolphins manage to survive late-game debacle

The Dolphins still held on for the victory

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Former New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez knows a thing or two about butt fumbles — but what about a butt punt or butt safety?

NFL fans had a little fun at the expense of Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead who accidentally kicked the ball into the rear end of Trent Sherfield in a pivotal moment of their game against the Buffalo Bills. The ball bounced into the back of the end zone for a safety that cut Buffalo’s deficit to just two points.

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead sees the ball go backward after attempting a punt during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022.

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead sees the ball go backward after attempting a punt during the second half against the Buffalo Bills in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Luckily, the Dolphins held on for the 21-19 victory.

Sanchez and others led the comedy on social media as the game neared its end.

DOLPHINS' TUA TAGOVAILOA APPEARS WOOZY AFTER TAKING HIT, BRIEFLY LEAVES GAME WITH HEAD INJURY

Morstead, a 2012 Pro Bowler, hadn’t been blocked since the 2011 season when he was with the New Orleans Saints.

Miami Dolphins' Thomas Morstead, left, punts the ball off the backside of wide receiver Trent Sherfield, center, resulting in the ball going out of bounds and a safety for the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022.

Miami Dolphins' Thomas Morstead, left, punts the ball off the backside of wide receiver Trent Sherfield, center, resulting in the ball going out of bounds and a safety for the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sept. 25, 2022. (Jasen Vinlove-USA Today Sports)

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said he was happy with the team’s resolve even in the face of adversity following the awkward punt situation.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, right, talks to Tua Tagovailoa during the game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore on Sept. 18, 2022.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, right, talks to Tua Tagovailoa during the game against the Baltimore Ravens in Baltimore on Sept. 18, 2022. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"We were trying to get some yards at the end of the game to at least, worst-case scenario, punt the ball from our own back end line," McDaniel said. "We have something that doesn’t totally go our way, but we don’t win that game if we don’t completely flip the field on a punt previous in that half. It’s a great experience for guys. I’m happy that they were able to come out with a win because they definitely did everything in their power to get that done."

