Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

DiJonai Carrington mocks Caitlin Clark after fouling her, gets booed at home

The Fever struggled in their game against the Sun

By Dan Zaksheske OutKick
Published | Updated
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – The Connecticut Sun, one of the WNBA's best teams at 9-1, had little trouble dealing with Caitlin Clark and the 3-9 Indiana Fever during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. 

The Sun took a commanding 55-35 lead into halftime, but the most notable moment during the first half came when Sun guard DiJonai Carrington fouled Clark shortly after Clark received an inbound pass from teammate Kristy Wallace.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

DiJonai Carrington guards Caitlin Clark

DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut Sun plays defense against Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the game on June 10, 2024 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Chris Marion/NBAE via Getty Images)

Clark, who came off a screen, caught the pass and started towards the basket. Carrington was late getting to Clark thanks to the screen by Aliyah Boston, and she bumped Clark. 

But Carrington didn't like the call and thought that Clark exaggerated the foul. After the whistle, Carrington started mocking Clark. Boos came from the crowd while Carrington made the gesture. No surprise, there's a very large contingent of the crowd that's inside Mohegan Sun Arena to see Clark. 

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

It's hard to hear on TV, but it was clear from inside the arena that a large section of the crowd didn't care for Carrington mocking Clark, particularly since she clearly fouled the Fever rookie. 

Interestingly, the in-arena replay showed the foul, but the replay team elected to cut the video off rather than show Carrington's mocking gesture. 

SUN COACH CREDITS ‘SUPERSTAR INFLUX’ OF CAITLIN CLARK, OTHER ROOKIES FOR WNBA GROWTH

DiJonai Carringtgon drives on Caitlin Clark

DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut Sun drives to the basket against Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever during the second half at the Mohegan Sun Arena on June 10, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Several people pointed out on social media that Carrington flopped earlier in the game, though Clark did not mock her for it, nor was video posted of the incident. 

That being said, Carrington certainly held her own defensively against Clark, including a strip of the Fever guard that led to a buzzer-beating layup prior to the end of the first half. 

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caitlin Clark guards DiJonai Carrington

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever fouls DiJonai Carrington #21 of the Connecticut Sun during the first half at the Mohegan Sun Arena on June 10, 2024 in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

Clark was coming off the second 30-point game of her WNBA career, scoring 30 points in an 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.