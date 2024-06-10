DiJonai Carrington mocks Caitlin Clark after fouling her, gets booed at home

The Connecticut Sun, one of the WNBA's best teams at 9-1, had little trouble dealing with Caitlin Clark and the 3-9 Indiana Fever during the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun took a commanding 55-35 lead into halftime, but the most notable moment during the first half came when Sun guard DiJonai Carrington fouled Clark shortly after Clark received an inbound pass from teammate Kristy Wallace.

Clark, who came off a screen, caught the pass and started towards the basket. Carrington was late getting to Clark thanks to the screen by Aliyah Boston, and she bumped Clark.

But Carrington didn't like the call and thought that Clark exaggerated the foul. After the whistle, Carrington started mocking Clark. Boos came from the crowd while Carrington made the gesture. No surprise, there's a very large contingent of the crowd that's inside Mohegan Sun Arena to see Clark.

It's hard to hear on TV, but it was clear from inside the arena that a large section of the crowd didn't care for Carrington mocking Clark, particularly since she clearly fouled the Fever rookie.

Interestingly, the in-arena replay showed the foul, but the replay team elected to cut the video off rather than show Carrington's mocking gesture.

Several people pointed out on social media that Carrington flopped earlier in the game, though Clark did not mock her for it, nor was video posted of the incident.

That being said, Carrington certainly held her own defensively against Clark, including a strip of the Fever guard that led to a buzzer-beating layup prior to the end of the first half.

Clark was coming off the second 30-point game of her WNBA career, scoring 30 points in an 85-83 win over the Washington Mystics on Friday.