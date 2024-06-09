Caitlin Clark's professionalism impresses sports world after Olympics snub: 'Take a lesson'

Caitlin Clark may have been snubbed from the U.S. Olympic national women’s basketball team roster, but she took the high road when asked about it on Sunday.

Clark said it was just added motivation to make the team in 2028 when the Summer Games head to Los Angeles.

"I’m excited for the girls who are on the team. I know it’s the most competitive team in the world and I know it could’ve gone either way – me being on the team, me not being on the team," she said, via The Athletic. "So, I’m excited for them. I’m going to be rooting them on to win gold. I was a kid that grew up watching the Olympics. So, yeah, it’ll be fun to watch them.

"No disappointment. I think it just gives you something to work for. That’s a dream. Hopefully, one day I can be there. I think it’s just a little more motivation. You remember that. And hopefully in four years, when four years comes back around, I can be there."

The spotlight on Clark got hotter as she was hit with a hard foul from Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter last week. After a 30-point performance against the Washington Mystics, she received the call she was not going to represent the red, white and blue in Paris.

However, her answer on Sunday while talking to reporters appeared to have earned her a new level of respect from basketball fans.

"Humble, classy, professional, I could go on and on," NHL analyst Colby Cohen wrote on X. "The other players in the @WNBA should take a lesson from Caitlin.

ESPN anchor Jon Buccigross wrote, "She continues to rise above all the pettiness and selfishness of those around her. Impressive person. Good Midwest stock. (still thinks she ends up on the team)."

College football analyst Danny Kanell wrote, "As great a player as Caitlin Clark is she is even better at handling every bit of BS that’s been thrown at her. What’s even better is it makes her brand stronger and her haters angrier!"

WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo wrote, "Caitlin could not have handled this situation any better."

Others called her response "classy."

Clark and Indiana Fever head coach Christie Sides both agreed there was a "silver lining" to her Olympics absence – rest.

Clark has essentially been playing basketball since November with only a few weeks off in between the national title game and the first WNBA game. She will definitely get some much-needed rest and relaxation during the pause.