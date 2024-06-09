Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

Caitlin Clark races into WNBA record books after performance vs Mystics

Clark had 30 points in her win over the Mystics on Friday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Caitlin Clark’s performance in the Indiana Fever’s close win against the Washington Mystics was history-making, and after the game she etched her name even further into the WNBA record books.

The Fever rookie sat at 202 points, 76 assists and 64 rebounds in just 12 games. She became the fastest WNBA player to reach at least 200 points and 50 assists in league history, according to Bleacher Report via Stat Mamba on social media.

Caitlin Clark talks to reporters

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever talks to the media before the game against the Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 7, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Indiana won the game 85-83 over the Mystics. She also tied a WNBA record with seven made 3-pointers and joined New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu as the only WNBA players to put up a 30-5-5 stat line as rookies.

"It felt good to shoot the ball well," Clark said after the game. "I feel like even my misses were right there."

The performance was followed up by reports that indicated Clark would be left off of the U.S. Olympic national women’s basketball roster.

NFL MVP ON CAITLIN CLARK: 'WHY ARE WE ACTING AS IF SHE’S AMERICA’S SWEETHEART' IN WNBA?

Caitlin Clark vs Mystics

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever high-fives teammates during the Mystics game on June 7, 2024, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Kenny Giarla/NBAE via Getty Images)

Clark was the No. 1 pick of the WNBA Draft in April after leading Iowa to back-to-back national championship games and setting the mark for all-time scoring in college basketball. She was unable to attend national training camp in Cleveland after she was invited because Iowa was in the Final Four.

Over the last two years, Clark has drawn millions of new fans to the game. The Iowa-South Carolina national championship was the most-watched women’s college basketball game and her games with the Fever are among the top in WNBA ratings this season, not to mention the fan support she’s received at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis and elsewhere.

Caitlin Clark passes the ball

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever passes the ball against the Washington Mystics at Capital One Arena on June 7, 2024. (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Instead, the U.S. Olympic roster will be loaded with veterans looking to grab the team its 10th gold medal, and possibly its eighth straight.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.

