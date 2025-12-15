Diego Pavia knows explicit outburst against Heisman voters was 'unacceptable,' Vanderbilt AD says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Vanderbilt athletic director released a statement on Monday following quarterback Diego Pavia’s "F-All the voters" comment on his social media following the Heisman Trophy results this past weekend.

Pavia was the distant second to Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, the quarterback who led the Hoosiers to a perfect 13-0 record and Big Ten Championship prior to the College Football Playoff (CFP).

In a picture with fellow Commodores teammates, Pavia captioned a post on his Instagram Stories with his comment that has since gone viral.

"Diego knows his actions were unacceptable and he has apologized," athletic director Candice Lee said in a statement to The Tennessean on Monday. "I know he is contrite and regrets the hurt he caused. He is a passionate and authentic competitor, and while his authenticity has been nurtured and celebrated here, it does not change the responsibility that comes with representing Vanderbilt University.

"We believe in growth and accountability, and we will continue to support Diego as he learns from this moment."

Pavia later apologized for his comments, via X.

"I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to," he wrote in a statement. "I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry."

Pavia, 23, finished in second place, though it was distant after receiving 189 first-place votes to Mendoza’s 643 votes. He also apologized to Mendoza in his statement.

"Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah [Love] and Julian [Sayin] had this season. I’ve been doubted my whole life," he wrote.

"Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because Ive learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them. — and I wouldn’t want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl."

Pavia, playing in his second season at Vanderbilt after starting at New Mexico State, led the SEC with a 71.2% completion rate with 27 touchdowns, 3,192 yards passing and nine rushing scores as well. He rushed for 826 yards on 152 attempts.

Pavia’s reaction to the voting results isn’t much of a shock, though, as he has always been self-confident to the point where he kept telling voters to send him to New York City as he felt he deserved the Heisman.

"The Heisman Trophy winner goes to the best player in college football," Pavia said on OutKick’s "Hot Mic." "I believe that to be myself, you check the numbers and especially — there’s two things that don’t lie to you: Numbers and tape. I’ve been taught that since I was young, you go check that out. I feel like I’m undoubtedly the best player in college football."

Vanderbilt had a 10-2 record on the year, ranking No. 14 nationally at the end of the season.

