Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia drops F-bomb on Heisman voters after losing trophy to Fernando Mendoza

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Fernando Mendoza is enjoying his Heisman Trophy victory as he prepares for the Indiana Hoosiers’ College Football Playoff run, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, one of the Heisman finalists, is not happy with how the voters came to their result on Saturday night.

Pavia, the Commodores’ veteran signal caller, was blunt about how he felt about Mendoza winning in New York City.

As he made a post to his Instagram Stories of a photo with a few of his Commodores teammates, Pavia gave his thoughts on the voters.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"F-All the voters," he wrote with a thumbs-down emoji. "But…family for life."

Pavia, 23, finished in second place, though it was distant after receiving 189 first-place votes to Mendoza’s 643 votes.

INDIANA'S FERNANDO MENDOZA WINS 2025 HEISMAN TROPHY

On Sunday night, Pavia issued an apology on X.

"Being a part of the Heisman ceremony last night as a finalist was such an honor. As a competitor, just like in everything I do I wanted to win," he wrote. "To be so close to my dream and come up short was painful. I didn’t handle those emotions well at all and did not represent myself the way I wanted to. I have much love and respect for the Heisman voters and the selection process, and I apologize for being disrespectful. It was a mistake, and I am sorry.

"Fernando Mendoza is an elite competitor and a deserving winner of the award. I have nothing but respect for his accomplishments as well as the success that Jeremiyah and Julian had this season. I’ve been doubted my whole life.

"Every step of my journey I’ve had to break down doors and fight for myself, because Ive learned that nothing would be handed to me. My family has always been in my corner, and my teammates, coaches and staff have my six. I love them — I am grateful for them. — and I wouldn’t want anything to distract from that. I look forward to competing in front of my family and with my team one more time in the ReliaQuest Bowl."

Mendoza led the Hoosiers to a Big Ten Championship win over Ohio State to stay undefeated, setting them up as the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

However, Mendoza naysayers pointed out that he had just 2,980 yards passing, though he threw for a Big Ten-leading 33 touchdowns with only six interceptions thrown in 13 games. Mendoza added six touchdowns on the ground as well on 69 attempts.

Meanwhile, Pavia, playing in his second season at Vanderbilt after starting at New Mexico State, led the SEC with a 71.2% completion rate with 27 touchdowns, 3,192 yards passing and nine rushing scores as well. He rushed for 826 yards on 152 attempts.

Pavia’s reaction to the voting results isn’t much of a shock, though, as he has always been self-confident to the point where he kept telling voters to send him to New York City as he felt he deserved the Heisman.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The Heisman Trophy winner goes to the best player in college football," Pavia said on OutKick’s "Hot Mic." "I believe that to be myself, you check the numbers and especially — there’s two things that don’t lie to you: Numbers and tape. I’ve been taught that since I was young, you go check that out. I feel like I’m undoubtedly the best player in college football."

Vanderbilt had a 10-2 record on the year, ranking No. 14 nationally at the end of the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.