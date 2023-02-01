Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Derek Carr’s playful reaction to Pro Bowl nod: ‘Maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons'

Carr is expected to be traded in the offseason

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 1 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Derek Carr has already said his goodbyes to the city of Las Vegas, but he’ll be back at Allegiant Stadium one last time for the Raiders after getting a late invite to the 2023 Pro Bowl this week. 

Carr, who spent nine seasons with the Raiders, was named to his fourth Pro Bowl as an alternate for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Tuesday.

Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to throw during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Quarterback Derek Carr #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks to throw during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

The veteran quarterback, who is expected to be traded in the offseason, had a playful reaction to the news on social media. 

DAVANTE ADAMS SAYS VEGAS DEFENSIVE END WAS 'SNUBBED' FROM ALL-PRO TEAM

"Well... maybe this invitation got lost in the mail from past seasons but I'm going back to pro bowl #4. See you soon Vegas!"

Carr started 142 games over nine seasons for the Raiders but struggled in his first year under head coach Josh McDaniels and was eventually benched for the final two games of the regular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17), left, and quarterback Derek Carr (4), right, look on from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Las Vegas.  elite.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17), left, and quarterback Derek Carr (4), right, look on from the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in Las Vegas.  elite. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

The Raiders have until Feb. 15 to release Carr or his $32.9 million salary for 2023 and $7.5 million of his $41.9 million salary for 2024 will be guaranteed.

Carr released a statement last month thanking the organization and fans. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Raider Nation it breaks my heart I didn’t get an opportunity to say goodbye in person," Carr wrote. "We certainly have been on a roller coaster in our 9 years together. From the bottom of my heart, I am so grateful and appreciative of the years of support you gave to my family and me." 

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. 

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls signals during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022.  (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Carr will reunite with Raiders teammates Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and AJ Cole one last time on Sunday. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.