Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Davante Adams says Vegas defensive end was 'snubbed' from All-Pro team

Maxx Crosby's 12.5 sacks weren't enough to make a second straight All-Pro team

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Davante Adams was named a First-team All-Pro for the third straight season, but he was shocked that his teammate wasn't named to the high honor.

Las Vegas Raiders' Maxx Crosby was left off the All-Pro lists, much to both his and Adams' dismay.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Maxx Crosby, #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders, reacts during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maxx Crosby, #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders, reacts during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on December 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

When the All-Pro teams were announced, Crosby was left almost speechless. He reacted with just one word.

"Wow."

Adams took to Twitter a little over a half hour later and backed up his teammate.

"Maxx was brutally snubbed and somebody needs to be held accountable," Adams tweeted.

Crosby was a Second-team All-Pro last season and was named to his second straight Pro Bowl this season, but he certainly has a gripe.

Davante Adams, #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Maxx Crosby, #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders, share a moment as they walk to the sideline prior to a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Davante Adams, #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Maxx Crosby, #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders, share a moment as they walk to the sideline prior to a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium on August 14, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

BROWNS’ JADEVEON CLOWNEY APOLOGIZES TO MYLES GARRETT, SAYS COMMENTS WERE ‘COMPLETELY MISREPRESENTED’

His 12.5 sacks were a career high, as were his 88 tackles. He was tied for eighth in the NFL in sacks (fifth-most by an end), but he led the league in tackles for loss with 22.

Each edge rusher who was named an All-Pro (Nick Bosa, Micah Parsons, Myles Garrett, and Haason Reddick) had more sacks on the year. However, 14 defensive ends had more sacks than he did in 2021, yet he was still able to crack the second team.

Davante Adams, #17, and Maxx Crosby, #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders, meet before the game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Davante Adams, #17, and Maxx Crosby, #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders, meet before the game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 2, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Crosby's Raiders went 6-11 this year, which was third in the AFC West after last year's playoff appearance.