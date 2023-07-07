Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

NBA legend Dennis Rodman shows off massive face tattoo appearing to resemble his girlfriend

Rodman won five NBA championships

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NBA legend Dennis Rodman has not shied away from publicly showing is adoration for his girlfriend.

The five-time NBA champion recently got a tattoo on his cheek that resembles his girlfriend.

Van Johnson, who stars on the reality television show "Black Ink Crew: Chicago," shared an Instagram video of the basketball Hall of Famer's ink.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dennis Rodman in Vegas

Former NBA player Dennis Rodman coaches during the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Weekend Celebrity All-Star Game benefiting the charity D Up On Cancer at the Cox Pavilion Feb. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the video, Rodman makes a reference to getting a drink as the camera focuses on his face tattoo. 

"So I ain’t do too much today, cooled out at my townhome tattooed a living legends face of his woman on his face, that’s about it…. What y’all do?" Johnson captioned the video.

ISIAH THOMAS AT ODDS WITH DENNIS RODMAN'S LARRY BIRD TAKE: 'HE WOULD STILL BE THE MVP OF THE LEAGUE'

Rodman's girlfriend, who seemed to be excited about the new tattoo, also made a brief appearance in the video.

Dennis Rodman in Atlanta

Dennis Rodman attends 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor Sept. 24, 2022, in Atlanta. (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Last month, the Chicago Bulls legend appeared at a Pride parade in Texas wearing a skirt. 

"Do your research guys #beenhim," Rodman wrote on an Instagram story post following some criticism. The post features multiple pictures of Rodman wearing unique outfits, including the infamous wedding dress he wore in 1996.

Dennis Rodman at the NBA's75th Anniversary celebration

Dennis Rodman reacts after being introduced as part of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland Feb. 20, 2022. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

He wore the dress to promote his memoir, "Bad As I Wanna Be."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rodman was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011. He played in the NBA 14 seasons, winning two titles with the Detroit Pistons and three with the Bulls. 

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.