Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders proposes paying College Football Playoff players directly instead of conferences

Colorado coach suggests players should receive money instead of the conferences getting $4M payouts

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
College Football is ‘pay-to-play’, Should it have a salary cap? | The Herd Video

College Football is ‘pay-to-play’, Should it have a salary cap? | The Herd

Deion Sanders said that he "wishes that college football had a salary cap". Jason McIntyre says that CFB is "pay-to-play" and discusses whether or not there should be a salary cap.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders revealed his bold idea for the College Football Playoff (CFP) that no one has brought up, and it doesn’t involve the format.
It’s about paying the players.

"Coach Prime" suggested paying the players for making the CFP and, furthermore, paying them extra if they advance.

"Now, it’s equality, now it’s even, and every player is making the same amount of money," Sanders said in an interview with the Associated Press.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Deion Sanders press conference

Head coach Deion Sanders of the University of Colorado speaks about his journey beating bladder cancer during a press conference in the Touchdown Club at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado on Monday, July 28, 2025.  (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

That interview also involved college football coaching legend Nick Saban as part of their new Aflac commercial. Saban has been extremely vocal about getting college sports down the right path in this new name, image and likeness (NIL)-fueled system.

While a commissioner of college sports was floated, Saban said he wants no part of that.

WATCH ON THE FOX ONE APP — START YOUR 7-DAY FREE TRIAL TODAY

"I don’t want to be in that briar patch of being a commissioner, but I do want to do everything I can to make it right," he noted.

Both coaches feel more structure is needed, though, as schools have the ability to make players millionaires due to NIL deals and schools being able to pay up to $20.5 million each to their athletes over the next year.

Sanders referred to NIL deals as a joke, saying that "there are only three or four guys who you might know their NIL, and the rest you’re just giving money to."

Deion Sanders yells on field

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches warmups before the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. (Dylan Widger/Imagn Images)

Saban also worries about what happens after these players leave college.

"For years and years and years as coaches, and when we were players, we learned this: we’re trying to create value for our future," Saban explained. "That’s why we’re going to college. It’s not just to see how much money we can make while we’re in college. It’s how that impacts your future as far as our ability to create value for ourselves."

To Sanders’ point about paying players for making the College Football Playoff, conferences whose schools make the 12-team CFP receive $4 million. Those payouts increase with each win, but Sanders wants the wealth to spread to those players helping make that happen instead of just the conferences.

ALABAMA SHOULD CONSIDER BRINGING IN DEION SANDERS AS HEAD COACH, ESPN STAR SAYS

That’s what the NFL does with its playoff bonuses. For example, winners of the Super Bowl received $171,000 each last year, no matter what part they played in making that happen.

And for those conferences that believe a guaranteed bid to the CFP should be made available, like the SEC and Big Ten, Saban isn’t having it.

"The NFC East has the Cowboys, Eagles and Giants. They have the biggest fan bases of anyone, and they have to play their way in," he reminded football fans. "Everyone should play their way in."

Deion Sanders talks to reporters

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes speaks with the media during the Big 12 Media Days at The Ford Center at The Star on July 9, 2025, in Frisco, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The world of college sports, especially when it comes to building a college football program, has been turned on its head, and coaches continue to navigate those waters each season.

Until a proper structure is in place, any idea can be floated, like Sanders’ proposal, as we head into another season of football.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue