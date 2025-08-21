Deion Sanders sets strict classroom dress code for Colorado football players ahead of 2025 season

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders’ third season as the head coach of Colorado Buffaloes football comes with a new guideline every player must follow.

"Coach Prime" has set a classroom dress code for his players, and that’s not just referring to time working in the meeting rooms. It’s the actual classrooms for the players’ studies.

Sanders has set the rule that slides, hoodies, and headphones are banned in the classroom. But that’s not all.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Colorado football players also must not sit in the back row of classes. And if the class is online, shirts must be worn and there is no "walking around" while logged into virtual lectures.

DEION SANDERS CALLS FOR UNIFORM CRACKDOWN IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL

"If I see you in slides on campus, we’re going to have a problem," Sanders said in a video posted by his son, Deion Sanders Jr. "If I see you with a hoodie on in class, with headphones on in class, it’s going to be a problem. If I see you sitting in the back of the classroom, it’s going to be a problem."

Sanders has long been one to preach how he is molding the lives of young men on and off the field, and accountability remains a key pillar of that plan as head coach.

Some college football fans were questioning Sanders about the hoodie comment considering he was wearing one. But others interpreted him to mean wearing the hood on the player’s heads during class instead of letting it hang on their backs.

Others are enjoying Sanders setting the precedent.

"Deion isn’t just molding these players to be better football players," one X user wrote. "He’s molding them to be better men. Slides, hoodie w/ headphones just signals laziness. It signals that I am here for football only and going through the motions during class. Come ready on the field and life."

Another user added: "The best coaches expect excellence in all aspects of life. Great coaches are a gift. Grateful for the ones I had."

With this new dress code set, Sanders is hoping that discipline can ultimately lead to some on the field. The Buffaloes are hoping to improve on their 9-4 record from 2024, though Heisman winner Travis Hunter and Sanders’ son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, are both in the NFL.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Other key pieces from the 2024 class, including Jimmy Horn Jr., are also finding their way into the league.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.