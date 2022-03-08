Aaron Rodgers agrees to massive contract to stay with Packers: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers appears to have chosen to stick it out with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal which would make him the highest-paid player in league history, the NFL Network reported Tuesday. According to the report, Rodgers would be guaranteed $153 million.

Green Bay has yet to officially announce the contract extension.

Whether Rodgers was going to return to the Packers was still very much up in the air after the way the 2020 season ended and the drama that went into the 2021 season.

Rodgers appeared to have cleared the air enough with general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur during the 2021 offseason and throughout the regular season. Rodgers had ample support behind him going in, and even when he was facing criticism over the COVID-19 vaccine debate, in which he had to miss games due to contracting the illness after he told reporters he was "immunized."

Rodgers led Green Bay to another 13-3 record which came with an NFC North division crown but an early playoff exit, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Rodgers, a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, picked up his second consecutive NFL MVP award – his fourth total. He racked up 4,115 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes with only four interceptions thrown.

With the early playoff exit, the rumors began to swirl around his future. The NFL Network reported Rodgers considered retiring altogether and even requesting a trade to the Denver Broncos but neither came to fruition.

Green Bay still has a few offseason decisions to make, but the team’s main priority is done with as the new league year is set to begin next week.