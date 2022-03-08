Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Aaron Rodgers agrees to massive contract to stay with Packers: report

Rodgers was reportedly considering retirement and a trade along with re-signing with Green Bay

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Aaron Rodgers appears to have chosen to stick it out with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers and the Packers agreed to a four-year, $200 million deal which would make him the highest-paid player in league history, the NFL Network reported Tuesday. According to the report, Rodgers would be guaranteed $153 million.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, on Jan. 19, 2020.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, on Jan. 19, 2020. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Green Bay has yet to officially announce the contract extension.

Whether Rodgers was going to return to the Packers was still very much up in the air after the way the 2020 season ended and the drama that went into the 2021 season.

Rodgers appeared to have cleared the air enough with general manager Brian Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur during the 2021 offseason and throughout the regular season. Rodgers had ample support behind him going in, and even when he was facing criticism over the COVID-19 vaccine debate, in which he had to miss games due to contracting the illness after he told reporters he was "immunized."

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers leads his team out before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Jan. 9, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers leads his team out before the game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Jan. 9, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

VON MILLER HINTS AT A BRONCOS RETURN: 'I KINDA WANT THAT OLD THING BACK'

Rodgers led Green Bay to another 13-3 record which came with an NFC North division crown but an early playoff exit, losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

Rodgers, a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro and Super Bowl champion, picked up his second consecutive NFL MVP award – his fourth total. He racked up 4,115 passing yards and 37 touchdown passes with only four interceptions thrown.

With the early playoff exit, the rumors began to swirl around his future. The NFL Network reported Rodgers considered retiring altogether and even requesting a trade to the Denver Broncos but neither came to fruition.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his first down run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers celebrates his first down run during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Green Bay still has a few offseason decisions to make, but the team’s main priority is done with as the new league year is set to begin next week.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.