Dave Portnoy says Auschwitz offer to man allegedly involved in antisemitic sign is revoked

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said Monday he revoked "a teachable moment" offer to one of the men allegedly involved in the antisemitic sign at one of the company’s bars.

The sports media personality explained in a video the new twist that took place. A video of the sign, which read "f--- the Jews," surfaced across social media over the weekend. Portnoy had initially offered to send the culprits to Auschwitz, the infamous concentration camp run by the Nazis in Poland during World War II, to learn about the Holocaust against the Jews.

Portnoy said he talked to two of the men involved in the incident and that both of them "took accountability" for their actions over the weekend. Portnoy said a post from one of the men involved, who he identified as Mo Kahn, posted a lengthy statement on his Instagram saying he had nothing to do with the incident.

The statement claimed that the alleged culprit "documented what took place as a citizen journalist" and added that since the video went viral he’s "faced serious threats to my safety, which has been overwhelming."

The statement then added, "I abhor hate in all its forms. I was raised to respect and be amicable with all people. I hope honest and open dialogue can come out of this incident so we can address the deeper realities of the world we live in. With what I’ve learned (and will continue to learn), I hope to help create a safer space for everyone."

Portnoy said he called Khan after seeing the statement and that Khan told him he felt pressured to admit to something he claimed he had no actual involvement in.

"I’m like, ‘Hey, a--hole, you f---ing uploaded this to Instagram,'" he said. "'I didn’t put your f---ing name out there. Other people got it because you uploaded it to Instagram. You had a good laugh about it.’ And he’s like, ‘No, it wasn’t me, I would never do that.’ And I’m like, ‘Well, I’m getting a million DMs about you, including another antisemitic joke like six months ago. Like, how do you explain that one if you’re not ever doing anything like that?’"

Portnoy said Khan wasn’t going to explain the other alleged antisemitic social media post and added that "maybe my parents can explain that." The moment left Portnoy perplexed.

"I’m like trying to make this a teachable moment, throw a lifeline to a kid, and he’s like, ‘Well, I already got suspended from Temple’ because you got a ‘f--- the Jews’ sign at a bar and posted it on social media,'" Portnoy said. "What don’t you get about that? Maybe if you learn a life lesson. Maybe if people watch you go to Poland and seem like you’ve changed, this gets behind you."

Portnoy made clear he’s not going to send the man after all.

"F---, I’m sorry, man. I tried to throw you a lifeline and make something out of this, and now you’re a ‘citizen journalist’? You’ve had nothing to do with it? Buddy, you’ve uploaded a video with a sign ‘f--- the Jews,’ everyone laughed."

Fox News Digital reached out to Khan via social media for comment. Some of his social media has been deleted.

Philadelphia police said they were gathering information about the incident.