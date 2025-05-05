Philadelphia police investigating antisemitic incident at Barstool Sports bar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia police have launched an investigation into an antisemitic incident that occurred at a Barstool Sports bar in the city over the weekend.

Video posted to social media showed bottle-service girls at the bar bringing out a sign that read "f--- the Jews." The clip immediately went viral and drew a fiery reaction from Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

On Monday, authorities were looking into the incident.

"We are currently looking into this matter," Philadelphia police told Fox News Digital. "A video has surfaced showing a sign at the Philly Barstool bar, located at 1213 Sansom Street, reportedly from Saturday night. We are working to gather more information and will provide an update as soon as possible."

Portnoy said he was sending the two culprits in the incident to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust and the atrocities that took place in Poland.

Temple University said one of its students was involved in the incident, and the student was placed on interim suspension, according to FOX 29 Philadelphia.

"In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent. It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university," the school president, John Fry, said in a statement.

"Any additional students who are found to be involved will face strict disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, up to and including expulsion. I know that incidents like this do not represent our community and its values. Thank you for your support and continued commitment to ensuring that Temple provides a safe and welcoming environment to all its students, faculty, staff and neighbors."

The bar, which was located on Samson Street in the Center City neighborhood of Philadelphia, also released a statement. The bar said two of its employees involved in the incident were fired.

"We are saddened, embarrassed, and frustrated by the deplorable actions of a customer and misguided staff acting outside the scope of their duties, which resulted in anti-semitic hate speech last evening at our establishment," the bar said.

"We deeply apologize for the role we played in allowing hate speech to transpire, as we constantly strive to create a welcoming and accepting atmosphere for all groups."