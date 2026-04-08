Daniil Medvedev destroys racket in stunning meltdown after wildcard hands him historic double bagel loss

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Daniil Medvedev suffered a notorious crashout after a historic loss at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

The former world No. 1 smashed his racket seven times in a row midway through a 6-0, 6-0 loss to wildcard Matteo Berrettini. The outburst came after Medvedev fell behind 2-0 in the second set.

He continued to smash his racket against the clay, chasing it down and repeating the tantrum. The crowd egged him on, letting out a drawn-out chant in sync with each swing.

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Medvedev eventually made his way to the bench, throwing the broken racket into the garbage can before receiving a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct. He will also likely receive a hefty fine for the outburst.

Medvedev lost the match in 49 minutes, marking his first professional loss without winning a game - also referred to as a double bagel loss.

"I wouldn’t expect to win like that and it doesn’t happen that often," Berrettini, a 2021 Wimbledon finalist, said. "It was definitely one of the best performances of my life."

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Medvedev had five double-faults, won just 17 points, and had just 36% of his first serves in play. It was his first clay match of the season.

Medvedev paid a large fine for a similar incident at the U.S. Open last year following a first-round elimination. He was fined $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and an additional $12,500 for racket abuse.

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The Associated Press contributed to this report.