US Open Tennis

Tennis star Daniil Medvedev melts down at US Open in midst of upset loss

Benjamin Bonzi picked up the huge win

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Tennis fans received dramatics that are usually reserved for Broadway rather than Flushing Meadows on Sunday night as Benjamin Bonzi upset Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open.

Bonzi won the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4 over Medvedev. But the match was delayed for more than six minutes as Medvedev argued with the chair umpire.

Daniil Medvedev complains

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, bottom right, reacts next to chair umpire, Greg Allensworth, left, after a photographer ran onto the court during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Medvedev was enraged by chair umpire Greg Allensworth’s decision to award his opponent a first serve after a photographer entered the court on match point. Allensworth told the photographer to get off the court and that Bonzi would get another first serve because of the delay. Medvedev was up in arms over the decision.

"He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour," he was heard on the microphones telling the chair umpire.

Medvedev said he was upset with the decision and didn’t think the interruption from the photographer was long enough to warrant restarting the point. A U.S. Tennis Association spokesman said the photographer was escorted from the court by U.S. Open security and his credential was revoked.

Daniil Medvedev upset

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, gestures after a photographer ran onto the court during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"I was not upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision," Medvedev said. "The delay from the photographer was probably four seconds and a half. I’m not sure it’s enough for a (first) serve."

Medvedev also referenced Reilly Opelka’s past criticism of the umpire in his tirade. He blew kisses to fans and encouraged loud boos.

Bonzi suggested Medvedev’s behavior crossed the line.

"I mean, the rule is the rule. The guy went on the court between two serves," Bonzi said. "I mean, it’s not my call to say first serve. And I think, yes, Daniil started it, and he put oil on the fire."

Benjamin Bonzi looks on

Benjamin Bonzi, of France, reacts during a match against Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, in the first-round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Bonzi, of France, reached the third round of the U.S. Open in 2023. He has one career title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

