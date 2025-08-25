Tennis star Daniil Medvedev melts down at US Open in midst of upset loss

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis fans received dramatics that are usually reserved for Broadway rather than Flushing Meadows on Sunday night as Benjamin Bonzi upset Daniil Medvedev in the U.S. Open.

Bonzi won the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4 over Medvedev. But the match was delayed for more than six minutes as Medvedev argued with the chair umpire.

Medvedev was enraged by chair umpire Greg Allensworth’s decision to award his opponent a first serve after a photographer entered the court on match point. Allensworth told the photographer to get off the court and that Bonzi would get another first serve because of the delay. Medvedev was up in arms over the decision.

"He wants to go home, guys. He doesn’t like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour," he was heard on the microphones telling the chair umpire.

Medvedev said he was upset with the decision and didn’t think the interruption from the photographer was long enough to warrant restarting the point. A U.S. Tennis Association spokesman said the photographer was escorted from the court by U.S. Open security and his credential was revoked.

"I was not upset with the photographer. I was upset with the decision," Medvedev said. "The delay from the photographer was probably four seconds and a half. I’m not sure it’s enough for a (first) serve."

Medvedev also referenced Reilly Opelka’s past criticism of the umpire in his tirade. He blew kisses to fans and encouraged loud boos.

Bonzi suggested Medvedev’s behavior crossed the line.

"I mean, the rule is the rule. The guy went on the court between two serves," Bonzi said. "I mean, it’s not my call to say first serve. And I think, yes, Daniil started it, and he put oil on the fire."

Bonzi, of France, reached the third round of the U.S. Open in 2023. He has one career title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.