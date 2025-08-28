Expand / Collapse search
US Open Tennis

Daniil Medvedev's heated US Open outburst following first-round defeat results in hefty fine

Medvedev destroyed a racket and argued with chair umpire during his first-round match

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 28 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Daniil Medvedev’s latest tantrum on the tennis court has proven to be a costly one.

The former world No. 1 was fined a total of $42,500 by the U.S. Open on Wednesday following his outburst in the first-round of the tournament over the weekend. Medvedev, who previously won the Grand Slam tournament in 2021, was docked $30,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and an additional $12,500 for racket abuse. 

Daniil Medvedev complains

Daniil Medvedev reacts next to chair umpire, Greg Allensworth, left, after a photographer ran onto the court during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York.  (Adam Hunger/AP Photo)

The fine followed the Russian tennis player’s heated disagreement with chair umpire Greg Allensworth, who allowed opponent Benjamin Bonzi another first serve in their matchup Sunday after a photographer walked on the court at Louis Armstrong Stadium. 

The incident took place during the third set, with Medvedev a point away from elimination.

After Bonzi missed his first serve, a photographer left his position and began walking alongside the court. Allensworth instructed the photographer to get off the court and awarded Bonzi another first serve, which Medvedev objected to. 

Medvedev was booed by the crowd, and in his typical fashion, he continued to rile the fans, blowing them kisses. 

Daniil Medvedev upset

Daniil Medvedev gestures after a photographer ran onto the court during a match against Benjamin Bonzi, of France, in the first-round of the U.S. Open, Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, in New York.  (Adam Hunger/AP Photo)

US OPEN PHOTOGRAPHER CLAIMS HE'S 'TOTALLY INNOCENT' AFTER BEING AT CENTER OF PLAYER'S MELTDOWN

Bonzi lost the point and eventually the game. Medvedev went on to win the following set but lost the match 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 0-6, 6-4. 

After the match, Medvedev defended his stance, arguing that the photographer’s disturbance was not long enough to warrant another first serve. He also predicted that a hefty fine was on its way. 

"I’m getting big fine enough, so if I speak I’m in big trouble, so I’m not going to speak," he said. 

Daniil Medvedev gestures

Daniil Medvedev gestures after winning a point against Benjamin Bonzi on day one of the 2025 U.S. Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 24, 2025. (Geoff Burke/Imagn Images)

Medvedev is no stranger to outbursts on the court – especially at the U.S. Open. 

At the 2019 U.S. Open, ​​he notoriously got into a war of words with fans in a post-match interview when he thanked them for viciously booing him.  

"Thank you all, guys, because your energy tonight gave me the win. Because if you weren’t here, guys, I would probably lose the match because I was so tired," he said at the time. "I was cramping yesterday. It was so tough on me to play. So, I want all you to know when you sleep tonight, I won today because of you," he added as the booing continued. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

