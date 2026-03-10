Tennis star Mirra Andreeva erupts with profanity-laced tirade toward fans after Indian Wells defeat

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennis star Mirra Andreeva had a total meltdown on the court after losing to Katerina Siniakova 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 in the Round of 32 at Indian Wells in Coachella Valley on Monday.

Andreeva, 18, entered the tournament as the defending champion, but her emotions got the best of her throughout her match with Siniakova.

Andreeva rallied from a 0-3 deficit to win the first set 6-4, but things spiraled from there. After she lost the second set in a tiebreaker, she took out her frustrations on her racket, earning a code violation. During the tiebreak, while smashing her racket, she asked her team to leave the court.

After she lost the match, Andreeva flung her racket toward the bench and briefly shook hands with Siniakova. She then erupted and let the fans hear it as she screamed "F--- you all" to the crowd multiple times.

When asked who she was telling off, Andreeva said her explicit outburst was intended for everyone.

"It was to myself, to everyone, basically," Andreeva said, according to the New York Post. "I mean, after the loss, I just get very angry, so I say those things sometimes to myself. I mean, first to myself, of course, but then, yeah, it was just anger coming out, just a lot of emotions. Not really towards anyone."

Andreeva expressed regret for her actions after the loss when she later spoke to the press following her doubles win with partner Victoria Mboko.

"Well, of course, I can say that there were a lot of emotions that I was going through after the loss," Andreeva said. "But, of course, I’m not really proud of how I managed it. I’m not really proud of how I handled it in the end."

"Those are the things that (I) really need to work on soon. I don’t know. Not in the future but whenever I get the chance."

Andreeva is currently the No. 8 player in the world. She has two WTA 1000 titles under her belt, winning Indian Wells and Dubai last year.

