Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report

Owens' agent was reportedly in 'constant communication' with team

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Terrell Owens' continued attempt at an NFL comeback has hit yet another stop.

Just a day after his agent was reportedly in contact with the Dallas Cowboys, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

Owens, 49, reportedly was seeking more money from Dallas, hence why the talks ended.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens warms up before the game with the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 1, 2006, at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrell Owens warms up before the game with the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 1, 2006, at LP Field in Nashville, Tennessee. (Joe Murphy/NFLPhotoLibrary)

The Hall of Famer last played in the NFL in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals — if he ever makes a return, he'd be the oldest player in NFL history, surpassing George Blanda, who suited up for the Oakland Raiders at age 48 in 1975.

Owens spent three seasons (2006-2008) with the Cowboys, and his agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, said he was in "constant communication" with the team.

"Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small," Gregory D.L. Daniel told Sports Illustrated. "He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass."

Daniel also claimed that Owens recently ran a 4.50 40-yard dash — "which was his warm-up."

Terrell Owens of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Texas Stadium, Nov. 27, 2008, in Irving, Texas.

Terrell Owens of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks at Texas Stadium, Nov. 27, 2008, in Irving, Texas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NFL HALL OF FAMER TERRELL OWENS, 49, EYES RETURN TO COWBOYS: REPORT

"He's a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it's him," Daniel added. "His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning."

The Cowboys were in talks to bring in Odell Beckham Jr., and after owner Jerry Jones said he would "join us," he switched up and said it was "not realistic" for Beckham to wear the star on his helmet.

Owens ranks third all-time in receiving touchdowns (153) behind Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, while his 15,934 receiving yards trail those of Rice and Larry Fitzgerald

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, three years after he was first eligible, after playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

Terrell Owens of the Dallas Cowboys is shown during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 29, 2007, at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas.

Terrell Owens of the Dallas Cowboys is shown during a game against the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 29, 2007, at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. (Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Owens last played in the NFL in 2010 and suffered a torn ACL in the offseason of 2011. He participated in the Seattle Seahawks' training camp in 2012 but did not make the final roster. Owens said he trained for several teams during the 2014 season but to no avail. He played alongside Johnny Manziel in Fan Controlled Football earlier this year.