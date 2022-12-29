Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report

Terrell Owens' continued attempt at an NFL comeback has hit yet another stop.

Just a day after his agent was reportedly in contact with the Dallas Cowboys, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement.

Owens, 49, reportedly was seeking more money from Dallas, hence why the talks ended.

The Hall of Famer last played in the NFL in 2010 with the Cincinnati Bengals — if he ever makes a return, he'd be the oldest player in NFL history, surpassing George Blanda, who suited up for the Oakland Raiders at age 48 in 1975.

Owens spent three seasons (2006-2008) with the Cowboys, and his agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, said he was in "constant communication" with the team.

"Terrell is ready to contribute and play any role, big or small," Gregory D.L. Daniel told Sports Illustrated . "He's in outstanding shape. He looks no different than he did years ago. I watched him running routes full-speed with DeSean [Jackson] and he looked great. He didn't drop a pass."

Daniel also claimed that Owens recently ran a 4.50 40-yard dash — "which was his warm-up."

"He's a legend. We want to make history and see him break these records. If anybody can do it, it's him," Daniel added. "His three Ds are desire, dedication and discipline. He embodies that every day, even running hills at 3 a.m. on Christmas morning."

The Cowboys were in talks to bring in Odell Beckham Jr., and after owner Jerry Jones said he would "join us," he switched up and said it was "not realistic" for Beckham to wear the star on his helmet.

Owens ranks third all-time in receiving touchdowns (153) behind Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, while his 15,934 receiving yards trail those of Rice and Larry Fitzgerald .

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, three years after he was first eligible, after playing for the San Francisco 49ers , Philadelphia Eagles, Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.

