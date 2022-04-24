Johnny Manziel throws touchdown pass to Terrell Owens in Fan Controlled Football

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Terrell Owens scored a touchdown in his Fan Controlled Football (FCF) debut last Saturday, he said after that the best was still to come.

He made good on that proclamation this Saturday, hauling in his second touchdown of the season for the Zappers.

But the 48-year-old wasn’t on the receiving end of a pass from just any gunslinger under center. Throwing the touchdown strike to Owens was none other than Johnny Football himself, Johnny Manziel.

Manziel to Owens for the score. Imagine typing that sentence out in 2014, let alone 2022. But here we are nonetheless. On top of that, it was vintage Manziel on the play — rolling out to his left, throwing across his body.

The Zappers’ Saturday night showdown with the Glacier Boyz was Manziel’s first appearance in FCF and the touchdown to Owens was his first pass of the game.

Not a bad debut for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner out of Texas A&M.

