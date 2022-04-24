Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SPORTS
Published

Johnny Manziel throws touchdown pass to Terrell Owens in Fan Controlled Football

The touchdown to Owens was his first pass of the game

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Terrell Owens scored a touchdown in his Fan Controlled Football (FCF) debut last Saturday, he said after that the best was still to come.

He made good on that proclamation this Saturday, hauling in his second touchdown of the season for the Zappers. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Johnny Manziel #2 of Zappers reacts after a play in the second half against the Glacier Boyz during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Two on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnny Manziel #2 of Zappers reacts after a play in the second half against the Glacier Boyz during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Two on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

But the 48-year-old wasn’t on the receiving end of a pass from just any gunslinger under center. Throwing the touchdown strike to Owens was none other than Johnny Football himself, Johnny Manziel.

Manziel to Owens for the score. Imagine typing that sentence out in 2014, let alone 2022. But here we are nonetheless. On top of that, it was vintage Manziel on the play — rolling out to his left, throwing across his body.

Johnny Manziel #2 and Terrell Owens #81 of Zappers shake hands before the game against the Glacier Boyz during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Two on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnny Manziel #2 and Terrell Owens #81 of Zappers shake hands before the game against the Glacier Boyz during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Two on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

The Zappers’ Saturday night showdown with the Glacier Boyz was Manziel’s first appearance in FCF and the touchdown to Owens was his first pass of the game. 

Not a bad debut for the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner out of Texas A&M.

Johnny Manziel #2 of Zappers kneels before the game against the Glacier Boyz during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Two on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Johnny Manziel #2 of Zappers kneels before the game against the Glacier Boyz during Fan Controlled Football Season v2.0 - Week Two on April 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Fan Controlled Football/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow Nick Geddes on Twitter @NickGeddesNews and on Instagram @nick.geddes.