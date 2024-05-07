Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys' Stephen Jones says Dak Prescott 'can lead us to a championship' amid contract speculation

Prescott is entering the final year of his 4-year, $160M deal

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 7 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, but a report over the weekend indicated that extension talks are virtually "nonexistent." 

With speculation surrounding the franchise’s confidence in their quarterback beginning to swirl, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones attempted to set the record straight on Monday, explaining that the ownership "absolutely" still believes that Prescott can get it done.

Dak Prescott speaks with Jerry Jones

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, #4, left, talks with Jerry Jones before the preseason game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 26, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship," Jones told "Mad Dog Sports Radio."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team – he keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship. It just so happens sometimes that ol’ oblong football doesn’t bounce your way."

The Cowboys have made it to the playoffs for the last three seasons, going 12-5 in the regular season. This year, they suffered another Wild Card round loss against the young Green Bay Packers. 

Dak Prescott with teammates

Dak Prescott, #4 of the Dallas Cowboys, greets teammates prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT BELIEVES HE CAN STILL BE PRIMARY RUNNING BACK IN RETURN TO COWBOYS

"We’ve had some tough breaks and tough games there in the postseason, but we’ve won 12 games three years in a row – I think that’s right at the top in terms of what teams have done over a three-year period," Jones continued on Monday.

"We’re hanging around the rim, we’ve just gotta go up there and grab it – to use a basketball term – and dunk it in. We’re hanging around the rim, we just gotta get the job done." 

Dak Prescott warms up

Dak Prescott, #4 of the Dallas Cowboys, warms up prior to an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on Jan. 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prescott is entering the final year of his four-year, $160 million deal. During a pre-draft press conference, owner Jerry Jones made it clear that keeping Prescott was a priority. 

"We want Dak Prescott, and that's that." 

ESPN reported over the weekend that extension talks have been described to him as either "passive or even nonexistent." 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.