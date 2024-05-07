Cowboys' Stephen Jones says Dak Prescott 'can lead us to a championship' amid contract speculation

Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys, but a report over the weekend indicated that extension talks are virtually "nonexistent."

With speculation surrounding the franchise’s confidence in their quarterback beginning to swirl, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones attempted to set the record straight on Monday, explaining that the ownership "absolutely" still believes that Prescott can get it done.

"I totally think Dak can lead us to a championship," Jones told "Mad Dog Sports Radio."

"He does everything the right way. He’s certainly the leader of this football team – he keeps everybody motivated in the offseason. He’s got everybody working out and doing all the things that it takes to put in the work to give yourself every opportunity to win a championship. It just so happens sometimes that ol’ oblong football doesn’t bounce your way."

The Cowboys have made it to the playoffs for the last three seasons, going 12-5 in the regular season. This year, they suffered another Wild Card round loss against the young Green Bay Packers.

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT BELIEVES HE CAN STILL BE PRIMARY RUNNING BACK IN RETURN TO COWBOYS

"We’ve had some tough breaks and tough games there in the postseason, but we’ve won 12 games three years in a row – I think that’s right at the top in terms of what teams have done over a three-year period," Jones continued on Monday.

"We’re hanging around the rim, we’ve just gotta go up there and grab it – to use a basketball term – and dunk it in. We’re hanging around the rim, we just gotta get the job done."

Prescott is entering the final year of his four-year, $160 million deal. During a pre-draft press conference, owner Jerry Jones made it clear that keeping Prescott was a priority.

"We want Dak Prescott, and that's that."

ESPN reported over the weekend that extension talks have been described to him as either "passive or even nonexistent."