Cowboys' Jerry Jones gives fans middle finger as team tops Jets

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones appeared to give the middle finger to New York Jets fans as the team won their matchup, 37-22, on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium.

A video posted on social media and shared by former Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant showed Jones flashing the bird as he clapped for his team.

"Quit playing with Mr. Jerry Jones," Bryant wrote on X.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NFL and the Cowboys for comment. Jones could face discipline for his conduct.

The Athletic noted that former Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams was fined $250,000 for an "obscene gesture" toward fans after the team’s win over the Buffalo Bills. The NFL also fined Carolina Panthers team owner David Tepper $300,000 in 2023 for throwing a drink toward Jacksonville Jaguars fans.

Jones had a lot to celebrate on Sunday.

JETS MAKE UNWANTED HISTORY AS THEY DROP TO 0-5 TO START SEASON

Dak Prescott had four touchdown passes in the win – two of which went to tight end Jake Ferguson. He also found George Pickens and Javonte Williams one time each.

"I think we’re spoiled," Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer said of Prescott. "I think he’s one of the best players in the league. He’s certainly one of the best leaders and teammates I’ve ever been around. Guys believe in him and he’s playing with a ton of confidence right now."

Prescott heard "MVP" chants from fans during the game.

"I saw this coming just on the simple fact this team knows how confident we are, what we’re capable of doing," he said of the win. "We knew it was important to get the taste of last week out of our mouth and out of our mind."

While the Cowboys faced bitter criticism over the Micah Parsons trade, Dallas is now 2-2-1 with the win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.