New York Jets

Jets make unwanted history as they drop to 0-5 to start season

Cowboys got a big road win against the Jets on Sunday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The New York Jets were put into a class of their own on Sunday following a blowout loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets dropped to 0-5 on the season and while head coach Aaron Glenn walked onto the field to go back to the locker room, the FOX NFL broadcast noted that New York made history. The team became the first to start the season 0-5 and have no takeaways.

Aaron Glenn in October 2025

New York Jets head coach, Aaron Glenn, is shown during the second quarter, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Pro Football Talk noted that turnovers began to be tracked in 1933. The outlet said they were the first team to have zero takeaways through their first five games regardless of record.

New York ranked 31st in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed after the team’s loss to the Cowboys. Nobody on the defense has recorded an interception or recovered a fumble from the opposing team.

"That’s true. Well, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I just know this, that we haven’t taken the ball away," Glenn said after the loss. "That’s one of the things you guys are going to hear me say, it’s not giveaways, it’s not turnovers, you have to take the ball away. That’s what you do as a defense. 

Jake Ferguson stiff arms a defender

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) runs after the catch as  New York Jets linebacker Francisco Mauigoa (51) defends during the second half at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

"That has to be the mentality of the defense, that we have to go and get it, because no one is going to give it to us and we have to be intentional about that too. We emphasize it, we attack it, we go through it, but, man, it just has to show up. We got to keep doing it. We can’t just sit back and say, ‘We’re not getting them.’ We have to continue to try and emphasize it, and hopefully at some point they’re going to come in bunches for us."

The Jets aren’t lacking stars on the defensive side of the football either. Sauce Gardner is supposed to be a lockdown cornerback capable of making key plays. Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens burned him for a huge touchdown in their Week 5 game.

New York looked like a team that was capable of producing wins, but they have had to go back to the drawing board each week to figure out what it will take to get into the win column.

Aaron Glenn on the sideline

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the sidelines during the second half Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 5, 2025. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

The Denver Broncos will come to town on Sunday. The Broncos are coming off of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

