Jets make unwanted history as they drop to 0-5 to start season

The New York Jets were put into a class of their own on Sunday following a blowout loss at home against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Jets dropped to 0-5 on the season and while head coach Aaron Glenn walked onto the field to go back to the locker room, the FOX NFL broadcast noted that New York made history. The team became the first to start the season 0-5 and have no takeaways.

Pro Football Talk noted that turnovers began to be tracked in 1933. The outlet said they were the first team to have zero takeaways through their first five games regardless of record.

New York ranked 31st in points allowed and 23rd in yards allowed after the team’s loss to the Cowboys. Nobody on the defense has recorded an interception or recovered a fumble from the opposing team.

"That’s true. Well, I don’t know if it’s true or not, but I just know this, that we haven’t taken the ball away," Glenn said after the loss. "That’s one of the things you guys are going to hear me say, it’s not giveaways, it’s not turnovers, you have to take the ball away. That’s what you do as a defense.

"That has to be the mentality of the defense, that we have to go and get it, because no one is going to give it to us and we have to be intentional about that too. We emphasize it, we attack it, we go through it, but, man, it just has to show up. We got to keep doing it. We can’t just sit back and say, ‘We’re not getting them.’ We have to continue to try and emphasize it, and hopefully at some point they’re going to come in bunches for us."

The Jets aren’t lacking stars on the defensive side of the football either. Sauce Gardner is supposed to be a lockdown cornerback capable of making key plays. Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens burned him for a huge touchdown in their Week 5 game.

New York looked like a team that was capable of producing wins, but they have had to go back to the drawing board each week to figure out what it will take to get into the win column.

The Denver Broncos will come to town on Sunday. The Broncos are coming off of a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.