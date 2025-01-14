Cowboys' Dak Prescott reacts to team parting ways with Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott isn’t happy about head coach Mike McCarthy being let go.

"Bummed, because we built some things," Prescott told ALL DLLS about McCarthy’s departure.

"But I guess they couldn’t reach an agreement. SMH."

McCarthy went 84-49 over five seasons as the Cowboys' head coach, including three consecutive 12-5 seasons.

Despite the regular season success, McCarthy only had one playoff win over his five years with Dallas.

The Cowboys went 7-10 last season despite many key players missing significant time with injuries, including Prescott.

Prescott spoke in December about his belief in McCarthy.

"Your coach seems like he's playing on his last contract and [I’m] almost feeling helpless like I can’t help him in this situation, especially a guy you believe in so much and you believe in being your head coach," Prescott told Yahoo Sports. "Control what I can control, help and support Mike to every extent that I can."

Prescott only played in eight games due to season-ending surgery on his hamstring.

"I believe in him wholeheartedly. I don't want to necessarily get into the nuts and the screws of it all obviously, but I think he definitely deserves a chance – another contract and a chance to coach this team among more influence. ‘On his terms’ may be a good way to say it," Prescott said.

In Jerry Jones’ statement about not bringing McCarthy back, he talked about how complimentary he was of McCarthy.

"Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done," the statement read.

Jones cited a joint review that led to the team parting ways with McCarthy.

"Over the past week, Mike and I had the opportunity to conduct a joint review of all aspects of the past season, our players and staff, and also spent considerable time discussing the road forward for the team."

"Prior to reaching the point of contact negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction."

Once the Cowboys hire a new head coach, Prescott will be entering his 10th season with the third head coach of his career.

