Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones talk Cowboys' head coaching job: reports

It seemed like a wild dream that Deion Sanders could possibly become the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but something appeared to be percolating on Monday night.

Sanders and Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones have talked about the possibility of Coach Prime jumping from the collegiate ranks to the NFL, FOX Sports reported, citing multiple sources. The talks were reportedly expected to continue as Dallas begins its search for a new head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NFL Network reported Sanders has "some interest" in the Cowboys job, and Dallas also has "some interest" in possibly bringing him in.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing," Sanders later told ESPN. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

Sanders had long been resistant to talking about leaving the Colorado Buffaloes for the NFL. However, he recently offered an ultimatum about whether he would take an NFL job – if he had a chance to coach his sons.

It may be difficult for the Cowboys to select quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the first round. Sanders is expected to be one of the first few players taken off the board. Dallas has the No. 12 pick of the draft and would need to make a major move to move up the board. The Cowboys could potentially take Shilo Sanders later in the draft.

FORMER COWBOYS STAR DEZ BRYANT CHIMES IN FOLLOWING COACH MIKE MCCARTHY'S EXIT: 'GREAT MOVE'

Deion Sanders played for the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. He was a part of the organization’s last Super Bowl run – in 1995. He was a Pro Bowler in four of those five seasons.

The Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy earlier Monday after five seasons.

"Throughout Mike McCarthy's tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done," Jones said in a statement. "That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike's qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure."