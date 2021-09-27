Cowboys make statement with Eagles blowout, Philly mocked over 'Beat Dallas' T-shirt

The Dallas Cowboys came strong Monday night.

Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the defense were on top of their game and pounded the Philadelphia Eagles, 41-21. The blowout victory was a message back at their NFC East rivals after Eagles coach Nick Sirianni wore a "Beat Dallas" T-shirt in the days leading up to the game in an attempt to inspire his team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Cowboys turned Sirianni’s fashion choice into bulletin board material.

Prescott was 21-for-26 with 238 passing yards and three touchdowns. He had an earlier turnover in the first quarter but was able to recover to put on a nice performance.

Elliott, who had been on the receiving end of some criticism over his slow start to the season, had 95 rushing yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Dalton Schultz led the team with six catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Cedrick Wilson had the other touchdown catch in the game.

ELI MANNING IMITATES DAK PRESCOTT'S HIP THRUST WARMUP DURING LIVE BROADCAST: 'I'M LIKE SHAKIRA'

The defense absolutely swallowed the Eagles’ offensive line.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts had two interceptions in the game – one to Trevon Diggs which was returned for a touchdown and the other was to Anthony Brown. Hurts finished 25-for-39 with 326 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

He had a TD pass to Zach Ertz and another to Greg Ward. Ertz finished with four catches for 53 yards. Ward’s 15-yard touchdown was his only catch of the game. Dallas Goedert led receivers with two catches for 66 yards.

The Cowboys and fans had fun at the Eagles’ expense after the game.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas now sits on top of the NFC East at 2-1, while the Eagles fall to 1-2. There is now some momentum underneath the team and they could turn into serious playoff contenders as long as everyone stays healthy.