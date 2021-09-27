Eli Manning imitates Dak Prescott's hip thrust warmup during live broadcast: 'I'm like Shakira

Peyton and Eli Manning have turned into must-see TV every week during their Monday Night Football simulcast on ESPN2 and it wasn’t any different during the Eagles-Cowboys matchup to wrap up Week 3.

Eli Manning, a long-time rival of both the Eagles and Cowboys, mimicked quarterback Dak Prescott’s hip thrust warmup and Peyton was forced to choose, which one was done better.

"I’m going with Dak," Peyton said during the live broadcast. "Your boys medium jeans are keeping you from getting turned."

"These hips don't lie. I'm like Shakira," Eli Manning said.

On Sunday, Eli Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants, had his No. 10 jersey retired and his name added to the team’s Ring of Honor at MetLife Stadium.

Manning walked on stage at halftime of New York’s game against the Atlanta Falcons accompanied by a few members of his offensive line. Manning gave a speech and quoted late Giants owner Wellington Mara, who famously said: "Once a Giant, Always a Giant."

At the half of Monday night’s game, Prescott and the Cowboys held a 20-7 lead over the Eagles. Prescott completed 13 of 16 passes for 148 yards with one touchdown. Running back Ezekiel Elliott had 11 carries for 60 yards and two scores.