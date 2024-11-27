Conor McGregor dropped by 2 companies, including popular whiskey brand, following verdict in assault case

Two companies have severed ties with UFC fighter Conor McGregor after an Irish court found him liable for assault following a sexual encounter with a woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2018.

Proximo Spirits, the owner of Irish whiskey brand Proper No. 12, which McGregor became the face of, told the Irish Independent in a statement on Tuesday that it will no longer use McGregor’s name or likeness following last week’s ruling.

"Since 2021, Proximo Spirits has been the 100pc owner of Proper No 12 Irish Whiskey," the statement read. "Going forward, we do not plan to use Mr McGregor’s name and likeness in the marketing of the brand."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

According to ESPN, McGregor helped found the company in 2018 but sold his stake in 2021.

IO Interactive, a video game developer, also announced in a statement on social media that it would no longer collaborate with McGregor in their game "Hitman."

"In light of the recent court ruling regarding Conor McGregor, IO Interactive has made the decision to cease its collaboration with the athlete, effective immediately," the statement posted to X on Monday read.

CONOR MCGREGOR FOUND LIABLE OF ASSAULT IN IRELAND CIVIL COURT STEMMING FROM SEXUAL ENCOUNTER

"We take this matter very seriously and cannot ignore its implications. Consequently, we will begin removing all content featuring Mr. McGregor from our storefronts starting today."

McGregor, 35, was ordered to pay Nikita Hand nearly $257,000 by a civil court jury in Dublin last week after being found liable for assault stemming from an encounter on Dec. 9, 2018. Hand alleged that McGregor had "brutally raped and battered" her, but McGregor does not face any criminal charges related to the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGregor has staunchly denied the allegations of sexual assault. He testified that he never forced the woman to do anything against her will and said she fabricated the allegations after the two had consensual sex.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.