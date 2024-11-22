Conor McGregor found liable of sexual assault in Ireland civil court

A civil jury in Ireland ruled that Conor McGregor sexually assaulted a woman in a penthouse after a night of partying in 2018.

The woman who claimed the UFC fighter "brutally raped and battered" her in a Dublin hotel penthouse was awarded nearly 250,000 Euros ($257,000) on Friday.

The woman had to take several breaks in her emotional testimony as she said that McGregor had threatened to kill her during the encounter. The defense said the woman had never told investigators that McGregor had threatened her life.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A paramedic who examined the woman the next day testified that she hadn’t seen someone with that intensity of bruising.

McGregor put her in a chokehold several times and later told her, "Now you know how I felt in the octagon where I tapped out three times," referring to an Ultimate Fighting Championship when he had to admit defeat, she said.

She feared she would die and never see her daughter again.

"He let me go, and I remember saying I was sorry, as I felt that I did something wrong, and I wanted to reassure him that I wouldn’t tell anyone so he wouldn’t hurt me again," she said.

She said she then let him do what he wanted, and he had sex with her.

UFC PRESIDENT DANA WHITE DONE WITH POLITICS FOR GOOD AFTER TRUMP VICTORY: ‘IT’S DISGUSTING’

McGregor said the two had sex that was athletic and vigorous, but not rough. He said "she never said ‘No’ or stopped" and testified that everything she said was a lie.

"It is a full-blown lie among many lies," he said when asked about the chokehold allegation. "How anyone could believe that me, as a prideful person, would highlight my shortcomings."

They also showed surveillance video in court that they said appeared to show the woman kiss McGregor’s arm and hug him after they left the hotel room. Farrell said she looked "happy, happy, happy."

McGregor previously was accused of sexually assaulting someone in a bathroom at an NBA Finals game in 2022, but he avoided charges.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGregor, who hasn't fought since 2021, was set to return to the ring at UFC 303, but his injury kept him away from the Octagon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.