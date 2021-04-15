Conor McGregor cleared of 2020 sexual assault allegations over lack of evidence: report

UFC fighter Conor McGregor has been cleared of a 2020 sexual assault allegation stemming from an incident on the French island of Corsica over a lack of evidence, according to reports on Thursday.

Court documents obtained by TMZ Sports explain that French authorities dropped the case against McGregor after an investigation found that there was not enough evidence to move forward with a case.

"The examination of the present proceedings does not justify any criminal prosecution since the facts or the circumstances of the facts of the proceedings could not have been clearly established by the investigations," a translation from the website reads.

"The pieces of evidence are therefore not sufficient for the offense to be constituted and for criminal prosecution to be engaged."

A representative from McGregor’s team confirmed the news, telling TMZ Sports: "They [French authorities] did a criminal investigation. They collected DNA and the DNA evidence confirmed McGregor's account."

McGregor was arrested in September 2020 for "attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition," according to reports at the time.

He has denied all allegations from the start.

McGregor is set to take on Dustin Poirier in UFC 246 on July 10 in front of a full-capacity crowd of 20,000 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.