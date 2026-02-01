Boxer Jarrell Miller's hairpiece pops off during fight

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A bizarre moment occurred Saturday night in a boxing match between heavyweights Jarrell Miller and Kingsley Ibeh in New York.

Ibeh and Miller were fighting hard in the second round of their bout. Ibeh delivered a flurry of shots, which caused the crowd to buzz. One of the punches knocked Miller’s head backward and his hairpiece popped upward from the front. It revealed a bald spot that covered most of his head.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miller ripped the toupee off his head and threw it into the crowd. A few boxing fans on social media were seen taking pictures with the hairpiece.

The boxer revealed that he got the hairpiece two days prior to the fight after accidentally washing his hair with "ammonia bleach" instead of shampoo.

CHAMPION BOXER FINALLY ARRESTED ON BATTERY CHARGES AFTER TWO-WEEK MANHUNT

"I'm a comedian," he told reporters after the fight, via ESPN. "You have to make fun of yourself."

Miller won the fight via split decision and celebrated the victory by rubbing his head while doing a celebratory dance. He moved to 22-1-2 in his career. The fight against Ibeh was the first fight he participated in since he drew with Andy Ruiz Jr. in August 2024.

He previously lost to Daniel Dubois via TKO in December 2023. The bout took place in Saudi Arabia.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Miller-Ibeh was a part of the undercard for Teofimo Lopez’s match against Shakur Stevenson at Madison Square Garden. Stevenson won the match via unanimous decision and won the WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.