Boxing

Boxer Jarrell Miller's hairpiece pops off during fight

Miller won his bout via split decision

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A bizarre moment occurred Saturday night in a boxing match between heavyweights Jarrell Miller and Kingsley Ibeh in New York.

Ibeh and Miller were fighting hard in the second round of their bout. Ibeh delivered a flurry of shots, which caused the crowd to buzz. One of the punches knocked Miller’s head backward and his hairpiece popped upward from the front. It revealed a bald spot that covered most of his head.

Jarrell Miller punches Kingsley Ibeh

Jarrell Miller, right, punches Kingsley Ibeh during a heavyweight boxing match Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, in New York.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Miller ripped the toupee off his head and threw it into the crowd. A few boxing fans on social media were seen taking pictures with the hairpiece.

The boxer revealed that he got the hairpiece two days prior to the fight after accidentally washing his hair with "ammonia bleach" instead of shampoo.

Jarrell Miller fights Kingsley Ibeh

Jarrell Miller punches Kingsley Ibeh in a heavyweight bout during the Ring 6 fight at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 31, 2026 in New York City. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

"I'm a comedian," he told reporters after the fight, via ESPN. "You have to make fun of yourself."

Miller won the fight via split decision and celebrated the victory by rubbing his head while doing a celebratory dance. He moved to 22-1-2 in his career. The fight against Ibeh was the first fight he participated in since he drew with Andy Ruiz Jr. in August 2024.

He previously lost to Daniel Dubois via TKO in December 2023. The bout took place in Saudi Arabia.

Jarrell Miller celebrates after the fight

Jarrell Miller reacts to his toupee falling off in a heavyweight bout against  Kingsley Ibeh during the Ring 6 fight at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 31, 2026 in New York City. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Miller-Ibeh was a part of the undercard for Teofimo Lopez’s match against Shakur Stevenson at Madison Square Garden. Stevenson won the match via unanimous decision and won the WBO and The Ring junior welterweight titles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

