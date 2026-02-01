Lightning players wear full-padded Bucs uniforms, get Baker Mayfield escort before Stadium Series in Tampa

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Boston Bruins were being hosted by the Tampa Bay Lightning not in the usual Amalie Arena way on Sunday night, but rather at Raymond James Stadium — home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

So, before they hit the outdoor ice on a very chilly Tampa night, the Lightning players were spotted coming off the bus wearing throwback "Creamsicle" Bucs uniforms.

Pads, helmets and all.

Fans were cheering as the players, all with their numbers and last names on the back of the bright orange jerseys, made their way into the stadium for their clash with the Bruins.

It was a lot different than the regular blue, black and white jerseys the Lightning players are used to, but these throwback jerseys are a staple in the Tampa area. The Bucs still wear them today on occasion, though it used to be synonymous with losing when the franchise first began in 1976.

The Bucs were an expansion team, and they turned heads with their uniform color choice. However, they went a whopping 0-26 in them before finally coming away with a win in their second season.

And it wasn’t just the Lightning players the fans were cheering for. At the head of the pack were Bucs stars, quarterback Baker Mayfield and left tackle Tristan Wirfs, leading the way while wearing the actual blue sweater the hockey team would don on the ice at Raymond James Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Bruins also had a football theme considering their fellow NFL team in New England is going to the Super Bowl in a week.

With the Patriots back in the "Big Game," the Bruins showed up in full Patriots outfits, looking like our founding fathers as they got off the bus.

While the NHL and its teams are having fun with this Stadium Series game, both of these squads are coming into the contest on fire.

The Bruins and Lightning each own an 8-1-1 record over their last 10 games, and the Lightning own the Eastern Conference’s best record at 34-14-4. The Bruins are not too far behind, though, at 32-20-3.

Finally, hockey outdoors in Florida is usually conducive, but the NHL will actually need a heater to get the ice to the proper temperature as it’s an uncharacteristic 40 degrees on Sunday night.

