Carlos Alcaraz makes tennis history with Australian Open title win over Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz made history on Sunday when he topped Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 to win the 2026 Australian Open in Melbourne.

Alcaraz, 22, became the youngest male tennis player to complete the career Grand Slam. The Australian Open was the last tournament on his list. Previously, he hadn’t made it further than the quarterfinal. But that all that changed against Djokovic.

"Job finished. 4/4 Complete," Alcaraz wrote on the lens of the TV camera.

Alcaraz needed to pull out some of his usual wizardry to beat Djokovic. The two had a handful of extended rallies where the Spaniard would need to go deep into his bag to pick up points. Alcaraz converted on five of the 16 breakpoints. Djokovic was two of six.

He thanked his support team for helping him get through the tournament with a Grand Slam win to start the 2026 season. He parted ways with former coach Juan Carlos Ferrero at the end of last season and Samuel Lopez took over the reins.

"Nobody knows how hard I’ve been working to get this trophy. I just chased this moment so much," Alcaraz said.

"We just did the right work, you were pushing me every day to do all the right things," he added. "I’m just really grateful for everyone I have in my corner right now."

Djokovic’s attempt at picking up his 25th Grand Slam title has now been blocked by either Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.