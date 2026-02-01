Ex-WWE star, daughter of The Rock, rips Trump administration after departing company

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Simone Garcia Johnson, the former WWE NXT wrestler known as Ava and the daughter of pro wrestling legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, ripped the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a social media post on Sunday.

Garcia Johnson announced her departure from WWE on Friday. She was being used as the general manager of NXT – the WWE’s developmental brand – and was a part of the Schism faction earlier in her time at the brand.

The criticism toward the White House was her first post since leaving the company.

"And now that I can say this with my full chest, (middle finger emoji) ICE and that entire administration," she wrote on X.

WWE figures have built a close relationship with President Donald Trump before and after he was elected. Former chairman Vince McMahon notoriously had Trump written into a storyline that played into WrestleMania 23 in 2007. WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V also took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which Trump Plaza, the business mogul’s former casino, sponsored.

In Trump’s second term, WWE star Roman Reigns expressed support for the president in April 2025.

"I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background," Reigns, who said the choice for the 2024 election was "very clear," told Vanity Fair. "He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be, to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing."

Reigns did criticize Trump for picking battles with political rivals, saying that Trump "needs that adversary."

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been linked to the administration as he was tapped to help revive the Presidential Fitness Test.