WWE

Ex-WWE star, daughter of The Rock, rips Trump administration after departing company

Simone Garcia Johnson departed from WWE on Friday

Simone Garcia Johnson, the former WWE NXT wrestler known as Ava and the daughter of pro wrestling legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, ripped the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in a social media post on Sunday.

Garcia Johnson announced her departure from WWE on Friday. She was being used as the general manager of NXT – the WWE’s developmental brand – and was a part of the Schism faction earlier in her time at the brand.

Ava talks to the crowd

Ava opens up the contract signing during NXT Great American Bash at Center Stage Theater on July 12, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Bradlee Rutledge/WWE)

The criticism toward the White House was her first post since leaving the company.

"And now that I can say this with my full chest, (middle finger emoji) ICE and that entire administration," she wrote on X.

WWE figures have built a close relationship with President Donald Trump before and after he was elected. Former chairman Vince McMahon notoriously had Trump written into a storyline that played into WrestleMania 23 in 2007. WrestleMania IV and WrestleMania V also took place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, which Trump Plaza, the business mogul’s former casino, sponsored.

ROMAN REIGNS, LIV MORGAN WIN ROYAL RUMBLE MATCHES, EARN TITLE SHOTS AT WRESTLEMANIA 42

Ava looks on ringside

Ava in ring portrait during NXT at the WWE Performance Center on Feb. 21, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. (Matt Pendleton/WWE via Getty Images)

In Trump’s second term, WWE star Roman Reigns expressed support for the president in April 2025.

"I support our president. Trump is one of those guys where he’s got a vast history and a huge background," Reigns, who said the choice for the 2024 election was "very clear," told Vanity Fair. "He’s been in entertainment. He’s been in big business, politics. At this point, I’m supporting a bright future for our country. Positive and competent leadership. For us to be what we’re supposed to be, to be a world leader and carry that respect and do what a world power like us should be doing."

Reigns did criticize Trump for picking battles with political rivals, saying that Trump "needs that adversary."

Paul "Triple H" Levesque addresses the crowd during Wrestlepalooza on September 20, 2025.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque addresses the crowd during Wrestlepalooza at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 20, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been linked to the administration as he was tapped to help revive the Presidential Fitness Test.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

