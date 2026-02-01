Livvy Dunne faces boyfriend Paul Skenes in 'ultimate test of trust' during bullpen session

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For most couples, there’s a trust fall. For Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne, trust is built elsewhere.

The former LSU star gymnast traded a leotard for a bat and helmet, as she helped her Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher boyfriend get some work in before spring training kicks off.

In a video posted on her Instagram Stories, Dunne was spotted in the right-handed batter’s box braving some pitches by Skenes, who can hit triple digits with his fastball at a whim.

While it didn’t look like Skenes was going 100%, Dunne still stood in the batter’s box acting as a training partner for the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner while he dealt his arsenal of pitches.

"The ultimate test of trust," Dunne captioned her post.

Dunne and Skenes have been dating since 2023, and the former has been spotted across the country watching the latter pitch as he built up his stardom in MLB quickly.

Skenes was named the top pitcher in the National League this past season after he had a major-league best 1.97 ERA with 216 strikeouts. He was named to his second All-Star team in his second year, becoming the first pitcher since Dwight Gooden to win the Cy Young Award after winning the Rookie of the Year Award.

Dunne celebrated her boyfriend’s latest accomplishment on X, saying, "Cy Young Skenes has a nice ring to it." She was also spotted alongside friends and family celebrating Skenes winning the award during the selection show after the 2025 season.

Before Skenes heads into his third MLB season, he will be representing the United States in the World Baseball Classic, joining a star-studded roster for the tournament which will also feature the AL Cy Young Award winner, Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, and the reigning AL MVP, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge.

"It’s special," Skenes told local reporters at Citi Field this past season after announcing on MLB Network that he will be participating in the 2026 WBC. "Growing up watching the World Baseball Classic as a kid, I never thought I would have the opportunity to play in one. So I told myself, ‘If I did get the opportunity to do it, I couldn’t pass it up.’ Here we are."

So, these bullpen reps with Dunne are crucial ones considering Skenes will be ramping things up much earlier in hopes of winning the WBC in his first go-around.

Skenes has been nothing short of exceptional on the mound since breaking into the league following a college career at Air Force and LSU.

He owns a career 1.96 ERA with 386 strikeouts over 320.2 innings in 55 starts.

