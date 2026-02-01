Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan win Royal Rumble matches, earn title shots at WrestleMania 42

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two WWE superstars earned championship matches at WrestleMania 42 on Saturday night.

Liv Morgan and Roman Reigns won the women’s and men’s Royal Rumble matches respectively and will now be able to call their shots and pick which championship they will go after in the next three months.

For Morgan, her win is a culmination of an epic comeback from injury that kept her out most of the second half of 2025. She and Raquel Rodriguez earned the WWE women’s tag team titles on the "Monday Night RAW" after WrestleMania 41. But soon after, Morgan suffered a dislocated shoulder. It kept her out for five months until she returned at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Morgan needed to put her friendship with Rodriguez to the side to win the Rumble. She eliminated her Judgment Day stablemate on her way to the win. Morgan, a returning Tiffany Stratton and NXT star Sol Ruca were the final three trying to win the match.

Stratton eliminated Ruca, who tried to go to the top rope for something spectacular. Then, Morgan hit a modified Oblivion, eliminating Stratton and sealing the win.

Morgan will either take on Jade Cargill or Stephanie Vaquer for their titles. However, Vaquer has a title match against Rodriguez on Monday.

Reigns entered the men’s Royal Rumble match at No. 26 and eliminated five other competitors to win the match. He was among the last nine in the match with Logan Paul, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Gunther, Jacob Fatu and Penta.

Drew McIntyre, who beat Sami Zayn to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship earlier in the night, nailed Rhodes with a Claymore as he struggled to get back into the ring. Rhodes fell to the mat and was eliminated. Reigns, then, took care of Fatu when Fatu was distracted by the happenings between McIntyre and Rhodes.

Reigns took care of Uso after the tag team champ hit the "Tribal Chief" with a spear. It came down to Reigns, Orton, Paul and Gunther – who already defeated AJ Styles earlier in the night and presumably ended his WWE career.

Reigns and Gunther were the final two wrestlers standing. The two fiercely battled and tried to avoid going over the best they could. Reigns flipped Gunther onto the edge of the ring and went for the knockout blow, but it was countered.

Reigns would eventually hit the spear on Gunther and toss him over the ropes for the win.

It was the second Royal Rumble win for Reigns.

Reigns will either face McIntyre or CM Punk for the titles. Reigns and Punk were in a triple threat against Seth Rollins at last year’s WrestleMania.