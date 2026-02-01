Cardinals hire Mike LaFleur as final head coach hire complete across NFL

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL coaching carousel came to an end on Sunday, as the Arizona Cardinals’ hire marked the last team to fill its vacancy.

The Cardinals announced the hiring of Mike LaFleur, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator, on a five-year deal.

After it was reported Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will be taking the Las Vegas Raiders’ job following the result of Super Bowl LX, the final two head coaching spots left in the NFL were filled.

The rest of the coaching hires are as follows:

New York Giants: John Harbaugh

Atlanta Falcons: Kevin Stefanski

Cleveland Browns: Todd Monken

Buffalo Bills: Joe Brady

Baltimore Ravens: Jesse Minter

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mike McCarthy

Miami Dolphins: Jeff Hafley

Tennessee Titans: Robert Saleh

The Cardinals stayed in the division, poaching another coach from the coveted Sean McVay coaching tree. McVay has now had four offensive coordinators since he’s been head coach of the Rams.

All four of them are now head coaches, including Kevin O’Connell (Minnesota Vikings), Liam Coen (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Matt LaFleur, Mike’s brother, who coaches the Green Bay Packers.

"We had the opportunity to speak with an outstanding group of candidates during this very thorough process and gathered tremendous insight from each of them," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "At the end of that process, it was clear that Mike LaFleur possesses all the traits necessary to lead this team to success as its head coach. He is highly intelligent with an exceptionally sharp, creative football mind. Mike is also a dynamic and innovative leader and exactly the type of person we were looking for to guide our team as its head coach."

General manager Monti Ossenfort added: "In his career, Mike has been around some of the best and brightest coaches in football and has been a key contributor to highly successful teams. He understands what winning football looks like and what it takes to achieve it. Mike is a strong communicator with a detail-oriented teaching style that has always gotten the best from his players and we are incredibly excited for him to bring that to the Cardinals."

With LaFleur in Los Angeles, the Rams’ offense has been one of the best units in the league, ranking fifth in passing yards (244.9), first downs (21.4) and offensive touchdowns (144) since taking over the role. The Rams also averaged 361.8 yards per game, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

"I couldn't be more fired up to become the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals and am beyond grateful to Michael (Bidwill) and Monti (Ossenfort) for this opportunity. Having competed against them in the NFC so many times in recent years, I know the type of talent and toughness the team has and cannot wait to get to Arizona to hit the ground running," LaFleur said in a statement.

Before working with the Rams, LaFleur joined Saleh with the New York Jets, leading their offense in the same role. He was with Saleh in San Francisco under Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers regime as well.

With all head coach roles filled, the coaching dominoes will continue to fall as they build out their staffs for the 2026 NFL season, which will officially start next month.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.